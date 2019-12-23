Denver L. Brattain, 78, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 2:03 a.m. Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.

He was born December 4, 1941 in Greencastle, Indiana to Denver and Nona Imogene (Dunn) Brattain; he married Vicky Inman on Sept. 22, 1962. She survives.

Also surviving are his sons, Denver (Debbi) Brattain Jr. of Knobnoster, Missouri, Clint (Shannon) Brattain of Centennial, Colorado, Mia Brattain, Nicky (Waldo) Ferrer both of Aurora, Colorado, Lori (Rick) Whiteman of Bardolph, Illinois; a sister, Kathy (Louie) Ramos of Anaheim, California; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1959-1963. He worked at the Western Illinois University Physical Plant for 24 years retiring in 2001.

Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday December 27, 2019 at Good Hope Cemetery. Rev. A. Lee Unger will officiate. There will be no visitation. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.