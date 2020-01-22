Robert L. Dixon, 81, of Dwight, passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Church in Campus with Father Chris Haake officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Campus.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

Robert was born Jan. 19, 1939, in Pontiac, to Loren and Dorothy (Maguire) Dixon. He married Jane Collner on June 4, 1966, at St. Anthony's Church in Streator. She survives in Dwight.

Survivors include his son, Daniel Dixon of Dwight; two brothers, Richard Dixon of Joliet, Joseph (Bev) Dixon of Fond du Lac, Wis.; sister-in-law, Julie Dixon of North Carolina; and his pal, Bo; and two cats, Sugar and Momma Cat.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dean Dixon.

Robert was employed as a crane operator for Local 150 until his retirement.

He was a loving husband and dad — hardworking and dedicated to his family. He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr.. He loved antique cars, engines, farm equipment and tractors.

Robert was a member of Pontiac Elks Lodge.

He served in the U.S. Army in Branson, Mo. from 1962-1964.

Memorials in Robert's name may be made to Livingston County Humane Society or a charity of the donor's choice.

