CANTON — Robert Maurice Kennedy, 80, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020. Born in Canton, Robert was the youngest son of Alonzo and Blanche Kennedy. He was graduate of Canton High School, Class of 1956. Robert attended Western Illinois University and received his Bachelor's degree in business administration and he received his Master's degree from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. He served in the United States Army as a specialist E5. He was a retired civilian from the Department of Defense.

Robert enjoyed playing tennis and golf, especially with his brothers. Robert will be remembered as a dotting grandfather, his love of sports and movies and eating his favorite snack popcorn.

He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Christopher) Kennedy-Kirby; grandsons, Robert (Megan) J. Kennedy and Rory J. Kennedy; great grandson, Landon J. Kennedy; and ex-wife, Evelyn J. Morrow. He also leaves behind to mourn his brothers, Richard Kennedy and Paul Burton; his sister, Charlotte Mitchell with whom he enjoyed a special relationship; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Katherine Kennedy; brother, Stephen Kennedy; and grandsons Ryan J. Kennedy and Riley J. Kennedy.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.