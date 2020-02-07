Melvin L. Coulter, 70, of Ipava, passed away at 8:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria.

IPAVA – Melvin L. Coulter, 70, of Ipava, passed away at 8:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria. He was born on June 2, 1949 in Peoria to Melvin Sr. and Dolores (Endres) Coulter. He married Sandra Mims on Dec. 17, 1967 in Elmwood. She survives.

Also surviving are four children, Casandra Coulter of Florida, Kathy (Nick) Cleer of Ipava, Katrina Bowen-Coulter of Ipava and Melvin Lee Coulter of Brimfield; five grandchildren, Amanda Coulter, Justin Cleer, Chad Zessin, Travis Zessin and Tomas Romero; one great-grandson, Ryker Coulter; four brothers, Randy, Bryan, John and Ross Coulter; two sisters, Susie (Ron) Worsfold and Tammy (Fred) Jaggi; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Bruce Coulter.

Melvin worked and retired after 31 years at Cilco. He was a member of the Bethel Bible Church in Edwards. He was also a member of Abate and Odd Fellows in Lewistown and Peoria. He was on the Fulton County Zoning Board of Appeals. He also enjoyed motorcycles and fishing.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at Berean Christian Church in Ipava. A burial will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Oak Hill. Cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com