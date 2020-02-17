Tom Eifert, 67, of Rushville, passed away at 5:57 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with David Haney officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Schuyler County Humane Society or the Rushville-Industry FFA. You are invited to share your memories of Tom, leave condolences and view his memorial video at www.woodfh.net.