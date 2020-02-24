Laura “Jane” Sackman Chandler, 78, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Bald Bluff Township, IL, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home in Mesa. Services are 11:30 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Keithsburg, IL. Burial is in the Little York Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday where memorials may be left to the First Christian Church, West Central High School FFA, Fountain of the Sun Memorial Fund or the Church of Grace in Mesa, AZ. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com. She was born December 12, 1941 in Avon, IL to Harold and Mary Diamond Sackman. She attended the Aledo schools. On January 16, 1959, she married Jack Bertelsen in Joy, IL. He died April 6, 1982. Jane later married Melvin “Chick” Chandler on August 11, 1983 in Memphis, Missouri. He died June 4, 2014. Jane assisted her husbands, Jack and Chick, in the operation of the farm and assisted Jack in his auctioneering business.

Jane enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, quilting, traveling, boating on the Mississippi River and at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jane attended morning coffee and lunch bunch with friends where she shared stories about her life and her family. She was a friend to everyone, told many stories and had an infectious laugh. She was a member of the Fountain of the Sun Community Center and the Church of Grace in Mesa, Ariz.

Survivors include her three children, Mike (Karen) Bertelsen of Aledo, Laura (Doug Winebright) England of Lake Ozark, Mo., and Andy (Lexia Henderson) Bertelsen of Flagstaff, Ariz.; three stepsons, Kevin Chandler, Mark (Debbie Hager) Chandler and Todd (Linda Miller) Chandler, all of Oquawka; significant other, Bill Starrs of Mesa; five grandchildren, Derek (Nelson Capetillo) Bertelsen of Chicago, Jessica (Drew Clausen) England of Kansas City, Mo., Jackie (Kyle) Leng of Owings, Md., and Evan and Wesley Bertelsen of Flagstaff, Ariz.; five step-grandchildren, Austin (Leah), Amy, George (Lacey), Justin (Tamra), and Dalton (Brooklyn Griswold) Chandler; 10 great step-grandchildren: Izzy, Brady, Grayson, Cody, Charley, Russ, Henry, Ellie, Carver, and Presley; two sisters-in-law, Jane (Gene) Fisher of Galesburg and Carol (Sam) Rausch of Oyster Bay, NY; a brother-in-law, Larry Chandler of Oquawka, Ill.; nieces and nephews

Her parents; infant brother, James; two husbands, Jack and Chick; two nephews, Meredith

Fisher and Jon Rausch preceded her in death.