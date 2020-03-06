Wilbert Blank, 95, of Olney, died on March 5, 2020 at his home. He was born November 21, 1924 in Richland County, Illinois, the son of Frank and Gertrude (Kapper) Blank. He married Virginia Kuhl on April 8, 1947 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin, and she survives.

Wilbert was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifelong farmer who liked to fish, garden, go dancing, and listen to music. Wib enjoyed tinkering with his tractor and spending time with his grandchildren.

Wilbert is survived by his wife, Virginia Blank of Wendelin; son, Kenny Blank and wife Joan of Noble; son, Ron Blank and wife Suzanne of Noble; daughter, Diana Iffert of Sebring, FL; daughter, Direnda Bergbower and husband Glenn of Newton; grandchildren, Larissa (Dean) Habing, Ryan (Christy) Blank, Gwyne (Chris) Doll, Kevin (Heather) Blank, Darin (Robin) Blank, Emery Blank, Leah (Ryan) Meyers, Ronda (Kyle) Hance, Chad (Jennifer) Iffert, Curt (Michelle) Iffert, Clint (Sara) Bergbower, and Matt (Carly) Bergbower; 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; Sister, Petronilla "Pet" Volk of Newton, IL; Sister, Matilda Hemrich of Newton, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Wilbert is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank Blank Jr. and Cletus "Bud" Blank; and sister, Pauline Ochs.

Memorials can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church.

There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM on March 9, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Wendelin.