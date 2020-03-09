Rita E. Jardine, 80, of Saunemin, died Wednesday, March 4, at 1:39 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Pontiac, with Rev. David Sabel officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyslope Cemetery, Saunemin. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. Memorials in Rita’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Rita was born Feb. 22, 1940, a daughter of Muryl and Catherine (Beland) Shambrook. She married Marvin D. Jardine in Roberts. He preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 1992.

Survivors include four children: Jeffrey (Jackie) Jardine of Dwight, James (Connie) Jardine of Pontiac, Deborah (Dennis) Aberle of Chatsworth and Michelle (Vance) Miller of Saunemin; 11 grandchildren: Sean and Joshua Jardine, James Jardine and Jennifer Rexroad, Renee Harris, Kristen Eighner and Matthew Aberle, Jakob, Elizabeth, Tiffany and Danielle Miller; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister: Mary Dove of Jefferson City, Mo.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents and one great grandchild.

Rita was a secretary at the Livingston County Health Department for several years. She was a member of the Saunemin Women’s Club and St. Mary’s Church, Pontiac.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com