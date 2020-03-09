William Leo “Bill” Stevenson Jr., 88, of Dwight, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Heritage Health and Rehab Center in Dwight. He was surrounded by his family.

There will be a visitation from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. following the visitation. Father Chris Haake will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Paul Cemetery, Odell. Pallbearers will be his 12 grandsons. Memorials in honor of Bill may be made to Kankakee County Community Hospice, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or St. Paul’s School in Odell.

Bill was born on March 11, 1931, in Dwight to William “Leo” Sr. and Hattie (Granger) Stevenson. He married Lois Jean Rygh on Feb. 2, 1952, in St. Paul’s Church in Odell. She survives in Dwight.

He is also survived by his children, James “Jim” (Judy) of Dwight, Kathleen Robisky of Dwight, Joseph “Joe” (Melinda) Stevenson of Dwight, Rick (Lisa) Stevenson of Dwight, Sheri (Bill) Bergeson of Ransom; grandchildren, Jeff (Sheila Severson) Stevenson of Pekin, Jason (Marni) Stevenson of Algonquin, Justin (Jenn) Stevenson of Morrison, Jillian (Kris) Robles of Cedar Lake, Ind., Jennifer (Tim Shepherd) Robisky of Dwight, Brian Robisky of Anderson, Ind., Dennis Robisky of McGuire Air Force Base, N.J., Katelyn (Ryan) Mack of Des Moines, Iowa, Josh (Lisa) Stevenson of Dwight, Joey (Shelbi) Stevenson of Fishers, Ind., Alesha (Brandon) Dawson of Braidwood, Anna (Jeremy) Fracaro of Dwight, Jenna (Bryce) Mortensen of Dwight, Luke Stevenson of Dwight, Brian (Chelsie McCormick) Bergeson of Ransom, Kevin, Mark, David Bergeson all of Ransom; great grandchildren, Mason, Carter, Austin, Evan, Everett, Liam, Everly, Michael, Brianna, Zach, Josie and Scarlett.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother John Stevenson, sister LaVon Sanford and twins in infancy, Linda Jean and Lynn Ann.

Bill enjoyed horse racing, euchre, gin rummy, the Chicago Cubs, John Deere tractors and Willy’s Pub, which bears his name. He was active in the Ransom men’s softball, Dwight men’s softball, St. Patrick’s Church Dart League team, a member of the Grundy County Farm Bureau and had become a third-degree Knight of Columbus member and, above all, a lifelong farmer. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.