Nolan F. DeWitt, age 76, of Roseville, Illinois, formerly of Colchester, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at O.S.F. St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born March 16, 1944, in Macomb, to Elbert and Gladys Trent DeWitt. Nolan was united in marriage to Dana Lance then to Dixie Barber.

Surviving to mourn his passing is his wife Dixie DeWitt, Roseville, three Sons: Tim (Teresa) DeWitt, Colchester, Jim (Donalene) DeWitt, Mount Pulaski, Shawn (Linda) Hart, Tulsa, Oklahoma, three daughters: Deedra (Mike) Barr, Colchester, Kellee Bobek, Iowa City, Buffy Hart, Colchester, 9 grandchildren: Michael (Emerald) DeWitt, Riley DeWitt, Brenna Baker, Cole Baker, Drew Barr, Garran Barr, Ryan Taylor, Anna (Bryan) Belles, Gordan (Niki) Nichols, Donovan (Eve) Nichols, five great grandchildren, one brother: Kenneth (Bernadine) Dewitt, Lynn Haven, Florida, and one cousin: Melba Koontz, Bushnell, Illinois

Nolan was preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Olin Dewitt and one grandson: Dustin Baker.

Nolan enjoyed fishing, woodworking, riding his scooter, watching western movies, reading western books, riding horses, tinkering with old clocks, doing landscaping of which was building fishponds and water falls. He and Dixie even had some of their landscaping published in a magazine. He loved going on drives and picnics around the area with Dixie. In his younger days he played the mouth harp and harmonica and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He had been employed at King Seely in Macomb and he was the manager of the print shop in Macomb. Nolan had a great love of God and he never met a stranger.

Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Colchester is handling arrangements. Memorial is to the Macomb FOP 189 Scott Jennings Memorial Fishing Contest. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com.