Carol Diane Wunderlin, 81, of Pontiac, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

A Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac at a later date with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac has charge of arrangements.

Carol was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Chicago to John A. and Marion (Rosenberger) Peterson. She married Marvin E. Wunderlin on June 15, 1957, in Springfield. He passed away April 20, 2015.

She is survived by her children, Joanne Sancken of Pontiac, Jane (Bob) Kaisner of Lexington, Janet Jones of Pontiac, Jeff (Bev) Wunderlin of Lincoln, and Jill (Brian) Amm of Pontiac; sisters, Patricia Leichtman of New Hampton, Iowa, Judy (John) Bredenkamp of Noblesville, Ind., and Shirley Arndt of Lawler, Iowa; grandchildren, Tracy (Jason) McAfee, Travis (Heather) Sancken, Trevor (Nicole) Sancken, Justin (Becca) Kaisner, Calvin (Kirstin) Kaisner, Kassandra (Adam) Ryerson, Krissa (Jae P.) Ramirez, Molly (Jed) Pratt, Andy (Darcie) Jones, Jacob (Kristin) Jones, Aaron “AJ” (Emily) Wunderlin, Caiti Wunderlin, Brittany (Jesse Haarmann) Amm, Courtney Amm, and Payton Amm; and great-grandchildren, Angel, Taylor, Tyler, Lexi, Kiegan, Patrick, Maddie, Johnathon, Jaxson, Jared, Grace, Miranda, Lane, Codi, Wyatt, Brooklynn, Geri, Ava, Maya, Kaisson, Kamryn, Emmerson, Harper, Rylan, and Isabella.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; three brothers, Robert, Rick, and Ron Peterson; two sons-in-law, John Sancken and Paul Jones; and three great-grandchildren.

Carol attended St. Mary's Grade School and was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School, class of 1956. She was the first employee at the Pontiac McDonalds in 1976, and she later became a teacher's aide for District 429 for more than 16 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or to the family of Carol, which will be used for Evenglow Inn as staff appreciation.

