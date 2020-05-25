Wilbert “Bill” David Reay, 83, of Pontiac, formerly of Rantoul, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11:50 a.m. at his home.

A private family service with full military rites will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery & Mausoleum, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave, Champaign, Ill., with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating.

Bill was born April 24, 1937, in Urbana, to Wilbert and Martha Ethel (Oatman) Reay.

He is survived by his significant other, Marilyn Schmidt of Pontiac; sister-in-law, Jeanne Minyard Reay of Champaign; and nephews, Joseph and John Reay of Champaign.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemary Ann (Reay) Murray; and brother, John Paul Reay.

Bill attended Rantoul grade and high schools and graduated in 1977 from University of Illinois, Champaign.

Bill was employed at Humko Products in Quality Control until 1992 then worked for ConAir of Rantoul until he retired in 2008.

Bill served in the U.S. Army during the 1960s.

Bill was a lifetime member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association, the National American Legion, and was a past member of the Champaign Moose.

Bill had a lifelong interest in University of Illinois sports. For many years, he was a season ticket holder for U of I football and basketball. He participated with the over-50 age group in the Urbana Recreation and with the over-35 age group softball league. He enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears. Recently, Bill and Marilyn enjoyed attending the Cubs vs. Cardinals games at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

