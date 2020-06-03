Linda Blair, 78, Pontiac, died at 4:24 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence.

A private family graveside service will be held at Patty Cemetery, rural Pontiac, with the Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda was born May 11, 1942, in Peoria, a daughter of Fred and Mary Van Winkle Steimle. She married Richard Blair Sr. in Eureka on Jan. 22, 1961. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Jr., Pontiac, and Thomas (Cindy), Wheaton; two sisters, Diane Szekelhidi, Garland, Texas, and Gail McCollum, Elm Mott, Texas; her grandchildren, Logan and Mackenzie Blair, Casey and Rebekah Blair, Maggie Blair, Elysse Blair, and her great-granddaughter, Ava Paige Blair.

She was preceded in death by one son, D.J. Blair.

Linda loved living on the family farm and helping Richard with the farming. In addition, she loved gardening and especially mowing on her John Deere lawn mower.

Up until recent years, she loved to ride her motorcycle and feel the wind in her hair. She was also very fond of boating and salmon fishing trips to Door County, Wis., over the years.

Linda was of the Methodist faith and loved her children and grandchildren dearly.

The family suggests donations be made to the Pontiac Public Library.

