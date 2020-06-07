Jeanet M. Long, 97, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home. A private funeral service and rosary will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo, and due to COVID restrictions there will be no public visitation service. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Jeanet M. Long Memorial Fund.

Jeanet was born August 26, 1922, the daughter of John and Augusta (Van Luchem) Carpentier, in Rock Island. She married Lester Long on October 20, 1945, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death. She was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal during wartime, then later at the cafeteria at South Elementary, Geneseo. She was also a loving housewife and mother. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, Altar & Rosary Society, and she was a volunteer for the Moose Lodge, Geneseo. She enjoyed camping with her husband, during the winter months, in Texas and Arizona. She loved sewing, baking, and especially spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Kenny (Holli) Long, Milan; daughters, Linda (Don) Frye, Joy, IL, and Laurie Long, Geneseo; grandchildren, Wendy Frye, Carrie Shannon, and Leanne Nelson; great-grandchildren, Kassi Andrews, Brody Sedam, Keller Nelson, Parker Nelson, and Miles Shannon; great-great-grandchildren, Kensley and Emilyn Andrews; sister, Lorraine Gengler, Milan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Irene Vols, brother, Robert Carpentier, and grandson, John Frye.

