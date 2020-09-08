Herman J. Kocher, Sr., 97, of Olney, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Aperion Care.

Herman J. Kocher, Sr. was born December 18, 1922 in Stringtown, IL to Leo Xavier and Ida (Rennier) Kocher. He married Betty Davidson on June 30, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stringtown, and she survives.

Herman was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney. Herman was a hard-working man, and a loving father and husband. He loved to fish and to tell jokes. Herman was a truck driver for Deimel Trucking Company, from which he later retired. He was very good with his hands and could fix anything. Herman loved to go dancing with Betty. Herman will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Herman is survived by his wife, Betty of Olney; Sons, Herman Kocher, Jr., Steve (Linda) Kocher, Dr. Jeff Kocher, Ron (Sandy) Kocher, and David Kocher; Daughter, Janet Kocher; Several Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents; Son, Gary Kocher, and siblings, Helen Rennier, Serena Kaufmann, Henrietta (Elizabeth) Kocher, Hildegarde (Theresa) Kocher, Mary Ginder, Elmer Kocher, Ralph Kocher, Mildred Drewes, Harold Kocher, and Myron Kocher.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation.