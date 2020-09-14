CHATSWORTH — Darlene Mason-Reichart, 77, Chatsworth, died at 3:14 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her residence.

Her funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury, with Pastor Daryl Evans officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2:15 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Hammond, Ind., the daughter of Alfred and Ruby Jean Fulton Ford. They preceded her in death.

Survivors include her boyfriend, Rommell King, Chatsworth; her daughter, Tammi (Ed) Stokes, Springfield, Mo.; Anthony Mason, Chatsworth, and West (Sheila) Mason, Joliet; two daughters-in-law, Marie Mason, Chatsworth, and Jackie Erickson, Morris; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas and Daniel Mason, and a brother.