ODELL — Carl Wayne Carlson, 71, Odell, died at 8:55 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence.

Carl was born in Tipton, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1949, a son of Vincent and Virginia Garlic Carlson. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Stuart Carlson; his daughter, Olivia (Travis) Johnson; his grandchildren, Kyle Johnson, Kallie Johnson, Brandon Carlson, Nikki Carlson, Aubrey Carlson and Morgan Carlson; his brother, Charles (Linda) Carlson; two sisters, Linda Hillyer and Becky (Stan) Severin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte "Mimi" Contreras, and a brother-in-law, Donald Hillyer.

Carl was a graduate of Tipton High School in Tipton, Iowa. He was a member of the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1971, based largely at Fort Knox, Ky., but also in Washington state and Detroit, Mich. He was employed with Caterpillar Inc. for 25 years until his retirement in 2003.

He had a generous spirit and would help anyone. His kind spirit will be remembered by many. He enjoyed metal detecting, spending time with good friends, and most of all, spending time with his faithful, loving, four-legged companion, Cookie.

Condolences can be sent to Olivia Johnson, 37 Charvel Dr., Belleville, IL 62226. Donations may be made in person or by mail to Happy Tails Pet Hospital at 29005 N 1100 East Rd, Blackstone, IL 61313, for their wonderful care of Cookie.

