CABERY — Bernice A. Canham, 93, Cabery, died at 10:50 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the home of her daughter in rural Kempton.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Cabery United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jane Bradford officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Cabery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, and from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Wednesday.

Bernice was born July 16, 1927, in Cullom, a daughter of John and Grace Cook Hartman. She married Richard C. Canham Nov. 22, 1947, in Cabery. He died in May of 2009.

Survivors include three children, Nelson (Susan) Canham, Yukon, Okla., Linda (William) Sanders, Gardner, and Sarah Mercer, Kempton; six grandchildren, Jamie (David) Yelton, Amanda Sanders, Katherine Sanders, Jake Sanders, Josh (Samantha) Mercer and Jessica (Christopher) Stewart; one step-granddaughter, Emily Nova; two great-grandchildren, Charlie Mercer and Georgia Mercer; and one step-great-grandchild, Clayton Stewart.

She was preceded in death by one son in infancy, Frank Canham; one son-in-law, Steve Mercer; three brothers and one sister.

Bernice was educated in Cullom schools. She delivered rural route mail from June 1968 through 1990, first in rural Cabery and then, in 1975, in the Gilman area. She loved being a rural route mail carrier, always carrying candy for the little kids who came to the mailbox.

She was a farmer's wife who drove a team of horses bringing in the crops to cutting hay with the tractor she had to hand crank to start. There was nothing she couldn't do. Her love of horses was one of the many things that she and her husband shared.

Bernice was a member of the Cabery United Methodist Church and the Women's Club of the church. She enjoyed her paperback western books, her crossword puzzles, watching the birds at her feeders and putting together her jigsaw puzzles.

She loved her children and supported them in everything they did. She then, in turn, shared that love with her children's children, and her great-grandchildren.

Bernice never wanted for anything, not because she had everything, but because she had a heart of gold and was happy with what she had.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Cabery United Methodist Church.

