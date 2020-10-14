Katherine D. "Kathy" Green, 73, Pontiac, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence.

A celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, at the VFW Post 886, 531 W. Lincoln Ave., in Pontiac. A gathering will be held at Richard and Alexis' home at 15868 E/2300 North Road, Pontiac, following the celebration of life. Private burial will be in Avoca Cemetery, rural Fairbury.

Kathy was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Oxley, Ripley County, Mo., a daughter of Henry and Fredia Reynolds Bridgeforth. She married Roger D. Green June 18, 1966, in Fairbury. He died in 2015.

Survivors include her daughters, Beverly (Jordan) Sparks, Pontiac, and Lori Green, Flanagan; her sons, Richard (Alexis) Green and Michael Green, both of Pontiac; her siblings, Charles Bridgeforth and Merry (Ray) Dupske, both of Missouri, Shirley (Allie) Pruitt and Carolyn (Robert) Arndt, both of Illinois, Bill Bridgeforth of Missouri, John Bridgeforth of Illinois, Maudie Bates of Texas, Richard Bridgeforth of California, and Arthur "Jack" Bridgeforth of New Mexico; her beloved grandchildren, Jason (Victoria) Green, Aaron (Felicia Brown) Green, Hope (Ryan Cox) McBeath, Christian (Samantha) McBeath, Sara (Joe Taylor) Meiss, Adam (Whittney) Green, Jesse (Emily Ledford) McBeath, Cody (Hannah) Chapman, Austin (Sabrina) Green, Kodi Davis, Garren Sparks, Jacob Green, Aryanna Sparks and Traeger Green; her great-grandchildren, Chloe, Bailey, Karson, Cavallin, Theo, Zoe, Ava, Rylynn, Slown, Joseph, Daylen, Camden, Macie and Kynlee; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jerry and Homer Bridgeforth.

Kathy attended high school in Missouri and Heartland Community College in Illinois. Prior to retirement, she was a homemaker, mother and employed in Pontiac.

She was of the Christian faith, attended stock car racing at Fairbury American Legion Speedway and her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events.

There was nothing more important than her love for her family and she always smiled when seeing her 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Kathy cherished her friends. She loved to plant flowers in her lawn, and she loved her Shih tzu, Brock.

The family suggests memorials be made to Jake Green Racing on Facebook.

Online condolences may be made to her page at Kathy Green (Bridgeforth-Pipkins).