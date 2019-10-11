The Board of Supervisors in San Francisco has decided that former criminals there are now to be called “justice-involved persons.”

This will solve all their problems in one fell swoop. (Ever wondered if there are swoops that aren't “one fell” in nature? Can there be two-fell swoops? Or do swoops only come in ones? As an out-to-pasture newspaper editor, with no reporters around to yell at anymore, these are the kinds of questions that keep me up at night.)

So, take your average person who has been to prison for, oh, let's say, holding up a liquor store at gunpoint, but who has paid his debt to society. We used to call him an “ex con” before we became enlightened persons. In San Francisco now, persons like us must call them “justice-involved persons.” (Ever wondered what happened to the word “people?” It's all persons anymore, and I'm wondering how the ding-dong heck this happened. Call people like me “question-involved persons.”)

Instead of saying a guy has a “shady past,” as we used to commonly do, we must now think of that guy in a whole new way. Justice-involved person makes no cruel distinction between say, a guy who used to steal cars for a living, and let's say the chief justice of your state supreme court. Both, obviously, are justice-involved persons. Noting any difference, apparently, is not allowed.

Some might argue that actions like this detract from the commonly held belief that bi-coastal persons in our country are smarter than those like myself who live in the vast, comparatively less-populated solar plexus of the country (known here as the Big Empty). The case could easily be made that changing words is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

I, however, am blown away by the child-like belief that altering the way we refer to persons (not people!) who have been to prison will somehow make things better, and maybe make us forget the needles and human waste on the streets of San Francisco. These moon calves actually believe this stuff, folks, and we shouldn't laugh at them. Be nice.

This is not new. Way back in 2004, I interviewed the chancellor of the University of Nebraska. Near the end of my interview, I made the grievous mistake of referring to persons in our country illegally as “illegal aliens.” This was when they were considering giving them in-state tuition, which seemed unfair to me, at a time when many parents were paying out-of-state tuition for offspring who were neither aliens nor illegal.

“What's the deal with THAT?” I wondered.

When the words “illegal alien” came out of my mouth, you would have thought I had reached across the table and slapped the chancellor of the University of Nebraska right across his chops. He was taken aback. Scandalized that a newspaper editor could be so callous, unthinking and uncouth. And I'm sure he went back to Lincoln and told his tea-sipping colleagues about the hayseed gomer he met in North Platte.

Maybe I should have called them “international border-involved persons.” Beats me.

It could have been worse. According to news stories, you can now be fined up to $250,000 for calling someone in New York City an illegal alien. There go those bi-coastal eggheads again, solving problems by taking a nip and a tuck out of the First Amendment.

I know a guy who services soft drink machines on a college campus. He had to take a class in how to refer to education-involved persons. I suggested he play it safe and always address them as, “Hey you!”

Our political candidates, meanwhile, are having their way with the word “fair,” saying people who pay the vast majority of the taxes in this country aren't paying their “fair share.” And insisting that people (I'm tired of calling them persons) who pay no taxes at all are somehow victims. Yeah, we need more thinking like that in Washington.

Now that they have addressed how to refer to ex-cons, I think the Board of Supervisors should turn their attention to those who are leaving more than their hearts on the streets of San Francisco.

They could call them Number Two-Involved Persons.