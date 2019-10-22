I recently received one of the most difficult phone calls in my life, from a woman whom I’m closest to, someone who knows me better than almost anyone else. In a quivering voice, I could tell she was crying, but about what, I was unsure. But a few seconds into the phone call, my fears were confirmed: She was having a miscarriage.



It’s the secret club that nobody talks about and no one wants to join. About one in four women will have a miscarriage in their lifetime, many of them in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Miscarriage is, unfortunately, all too common. For women who know they are pregnant, about 10% to 15% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the March of Dimes. Miscarriages in the second trimester, between 13 to 20 weeks, are rarer, occurring in between 1% to 5% of pregnancies.



Miscarriages happen for a variety of reasons - at least half happen due to chromosomal issues, but they can also happen when there are problems with the uterus or cervix, or if the mother has an infection. Women who have had two or more previous miscarriages, are age 35 or older and women who smoke, drink or use drugs or are exposed to harmful chemicals are also more apt to have miscarriages, according to the March of Dimes. There are also certain autoimmune disorders and hormone problems that can increase a woman’s chances of loss.



October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month.



As I sat there on the phone, hearing sniffling sounds, I didn’t tell the woman all this. Embarrassingly, I didn’t know what to say.



I’ve had two miscarriages myself, including one where I hemorrhaged so badly that an emergency surgery and blood transfusions saved my life. I know too well what it’s like to plan what life will be like with another child, to dream of decorating another nursery, to think of what you might name the baby; only for things to go very, very wrong. During the last three of my five pregnancies, I had anxiety during each of my ultrasounds, holding my breath until I heard a heartbeat. With pregnancy No. 4 I learned, however, that even when you hear a heartbeat, it doesn’t mean you aren’t going to have a miscarriage anyway.



Waking up from surgery in the hospital and being wheeled out empty-handed, without a baby, is something I wish on no one.



And while I know exactly what my friend was going through, I sat there on the other end of the phone almost speechless. I knew the pain that could come from the excuses that people so often say after miscarriage - and yet I reminded her anyway how common miscarriage is and how lucky she was to be going through it so early on. Afterward, I felt like physically sticking my foot in my mouth because no one should call anyone going through a miscarriage as “lucky.”



But I knew my friend needed someone to listen. And I did that. I tried not to say much else, besides telling her that I loved her and how sorry I was. I told her that what helped me after my losses was naming each child that I lost, even if they are names that only me and my husband know. It helped me being open about my losses, I told her, even though I know that’s not the case for everyone. And I imagine that my babies are up in heaven with my dad, and that one day I’ll be able to hold them in my arms, the way I never could on Earth.



As I started to cry on the phone to my friend, I told her I believe her baby is in heaven, too.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.