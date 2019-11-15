Records and radio are the two best alternatives to experiencing blues music live, but video, cable/satellite TV and streaming also offer ways to enjoy the blues in old and new movies.

As freezing temperatures chill the bones this week – the 146th anniversary of the birth of “the father of the blues,” W.C. Handy – warm yourself with motion pictures about one of America’s popular-culture gifts to the planet.

Films about blues music have been relatively rare, but besides the tunes themselves, some have successfully shown the complements and conflicts between the music and the world, such as these more familiar titles or less-bluesy pictures: “42nd Street,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Eubie!,” “Lady Sings The Blues” “Stormy Weather.”

Here are 10 gems worth tracking down, discovering or re-watching:

“All The Fine Young Cannibals” (1960), Pearl Bailey is magnificent in this 1960 melodrama about young love and unexpected turns in life’s road. Starring Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner (as a horn player), it also features George Hamilton.

“Blues in the Night” (1941). Johnny Mercer contributed to the score for this drama about a band and the romantic woes of their pianist. Trumpeter Snooky Young plays for the soundtrack (for actor Jack Carson) and pianist Stan Wrightsman dubs keys for actor Richard Whorf. Its cast includes Howard Da Silva, Betty Field, Wallace Ford, Elia Kazan and Lloyd Nolan.

“Cadillac Records” (2008). The 1940s-’50s rise and influence of Chicago’s Chess Records is the backdrop for this tale of some of its best-known artists, from Howlin’ Wolf and Etta James to Little Walter and Muddy Waters. Topping the performances are Beyonce as James, Jeffrey Wright as Waters, Cedric the Entertainer as Willie Dixon, and Adrien Brody as Leonard Chess.

“Crossroads” (1986). Ry Cooder’s score is a splendid accompaniment to a tidy plot about a white kid (Ralph Macchio) and his aged musician mentor (Joe Seneca). The storyline gets fantastic toward the climax, but the mood and music are terrific. Joe Morton and Jami Gertz are featured.

“Honeydripper” (2007). Danny Glover portrays a rural Alabama club owner struggling with business until he hires a stunning guitarist (Gary Clark Jr. – a stunning guitarist). Directed by John Sayles, this co-stars Charles S. Dutton, Stacy Keach, Mary Steenburgen, Sean Patrick Thomas and Keb Mo’.

“Leadbelly” (1976). Years before his supporting role in TV’s “Magnum, P.I.” series, Roger E. Mosley was admirable in this biography of blues and folk legend Huddie Leadbetter. Art Evans plays Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Brownie McGhee and Sonny Terry are featured on the soundtrack, with numbers such as “Midnight Special” and “Cotton Fields.” Featured are Ernie Hudson, Lynn Hamilton and Madge Sinclair.

“Mo’Better Blues.” (1990). Filmmaker Spike Lee directed this story of a talented young musician choosing between using his skill in an exciting and creative career as a New York City trumpeter and bandleader, or in relationships to find romance, love and happiness. Starring Denzel Washington, its cast includes Ruben Blades, Giancarlo Esposito, Samuel L. Jackson, Wesley Snipes and John Turturro, plus cameos by Branford Marsalis and Diahann Carroll.

“New Orleans” (1947). This musical about a club moving to Chicago and bringing the blues with it is pretty conventional, but it has an extraordinary cast of musicians. Joining Louis Armstrong and Meade Lux Lewis are Kid Ory, Woody Herman and Billie Holliday (in her only feature film role). Songs include “Basin Street Blues” and “The Blues Are Brewin’.” Also featured are Brooks Benedict, Marjorie Lord and uncredited bits by John Hamilton and Shelley Winters.

“Ray” (2004). Jamie Fox is Ray Charles in this extraordinary biopic co-starring Kerry Washington. Written and directed by Taylor Hackford, it covers decades in the musician’s life and career. The cast includes Regina King, Terrence Howard and Richard Schiff.

“St. Louis Blues” (1958). Nat “King” Cole stars in a somewhat patronizing Hollywood treatment of a blues legend: W.C. Handy. Occasionally, however, the tone captures an appreciation of the music, and the cast is interesting. Also featured are Mahalia Jackson, Pearl Bailey, Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway, and – as an adolescent Handy – a young Billy Preston.

