Deborah A. Whelchel, 60, of Bushnell, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mcdonough District Hospital in Macomb.

She was born on June 18. 1959 in Peoria to Robert and Virginia (Stokes) Whelchel. They preceded her in death

She is survived by one step sister Holly Chase.

Cremation rites have been accorded a burial of ashes will be held at a later date.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with arrangements.

