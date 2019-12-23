Dear Editor:

Once again, Christmas Around the Prairie in Colchester was a huge success! Thanks to the cooperation and generosity of many, the children and families of our community were treated to an evening of fun and holiday spirit. Eighteen area businesses participated with snacks, activities, music and decorations; Santa chatted with 110 children!

A special thanks to the Colchester Lions Club for the use of their building, the Colchester Fire Dept. for bringing Santa to the Lion's Den, and to Santa, his family and Mrs. Clause for their fun involvement.

This would not have been possible without the financial help of many individual and business contributors. We are grateful to all of them. We also extend our appreciation to those who gave their time, energy and talents to make our community celebration so memorable. Everyone's part was important, and we appreciate you.

And to those who attended – Thanks for being with us!

Sincerely,

Colchester Area Business Association

Matt Reynolds, President

Debbie Sullivan, Event Chair