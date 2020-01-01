On Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 Illinois became the 11th state to legalize and regulate adult-use cannabis.

But our state is doing something that sets us apart: Illinois is putting equity first, clearing thousands of convictions and giving individuals & their families a new lease on life.

These 11,017 misdemeanor convictions represent individuals who have carried around with them a stain on their records for possessing less than 30 grams of cannabis – a stain that has very often prevented them from obtaining housing or jobs or benefits.

Today we lift the burden on the first 11,017 of those people.

Importantly, this is just the first wave of Illinoisans who will see a new world of opportunities emerge as they shed the burden of their nonviolent cannabis-related convictions and records.

Here in Illinois, we’re not just looking back and correcting the wrongs of our past – we’re facing our future, determined to do better – for everyone.

Every state that has legalized cannabis has seen high demand and long lines in its earliest weeks, and to be sure, our state will too.

But unlike other states, in Illinois, we purposely built a system where the market has room to grow, so that entrepreneurs, including especially those from the communities devastated by the war on drugs, will have real opportunities in this industry.

It’s important to put this moment in perspective. Tomorrow when adult-use cannabis becomes legal, pay attention to the fact that we are beginning to accomplish four very important things:

We are ending the 50-year long war on cannabis.

We are restoring rights to many tens of thousands of Illinoisans.

We are bringing regulation and safety to a previously unsafe and illegal market.

And we are creating a new industry that puts equity at its very core.

Governor J. B. Pritzker gives a speech at Trinity United Church of Christ, Chicago on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. From the Governor J. B. Pritzker Facebook page. It has been edited to reflect the current date.