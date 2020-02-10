Most of us wonder why. We are saddened and confused when a likable and successful member of our community takes his or her life.

In most cases, we will never know the answer. All I can do to mentally address the sudden absence is to reflect on a poem that I read in high school. It's "Richard Cory" by Edward Arlington Robinson.

Here are the concluding lines:

"(A)dmirabley schooled in every grace:

In fine, we thought that he was everything

To make us wish that we were in his place.

So on we worked, and waited for the light,

And went without the meat, and cursed the bread;

And Richard Cory, one calm summer night,

Went home and put a bullet through his head."

Richard Cory was the man who had everything. He was admired and envied. Yet he had demons that were unknown to us.

I looked up an analysis of the poem. Here are the key observations:

(1) Appearances may be deceiving;

(2) All persons are inscrutable to others;

(3) No one can truly know all that dwells within another's mind; and

(4) Robinson touches upon the theme of the existential aloneness of each human being.

There have been three suicide cases in the last few years that I'm aware have involved respected and admired individuals. I worked for the stepmother of one of the men.

We talked about how he started out in college not knowing what he wanted to do, but then excelled in an area to the point that he became a local leader in his field.

But she said he was a brooder. "I told him not to keep things bottled up," she said. "I wish he would have talked with us."

I was shocked in the latest case because the person had arranged a significant local event last fall that, to my mind, was perfect in its execution. Because of this, and because of my monthly interactions with this person, I recall every day his skill and knowledge...and I ask the unanswerable why.

