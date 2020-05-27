WHILE ALL EYES ARE ON COVID…

A story emerged Friday, May 22, giving signs of a critical Biblical prophecy that may be very close.

Reuters had a headline of, "Iran lauds arms supply to Palestinians against 'tumor' Israel."

Within the article, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran said, "The Zionist regime (Israel) is a deadly, cancerous tumor in the region. It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed.” The article goes on to explain that Iran supplies arms to both Lebanon and the Palestinians.

This relationship between these nations is essential Biblically because of the battle of Psalm 83.

In Psalm 83, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and the Palestinians attack Israel. The Palestinians will attack from Gaza and the West Bank within Israel. These areas are where the Palestinians currently reside. The nations mentioned all border Israel.

This battle will be devastating to all involved. All the invaders are destroyed by "fire." This devastation is where we see the fulfillment of Isaiah 17:1, where Damascus ceases from being a city. Isaiah also gives us the duration of the battle - one night. Isaiah 17:14, "And behold at eveningtide trouble; and before the morning he is not. This is the portion of them that spoil us, and the lot of them that rob us."

The "palaces of Jerusalem" are also destroyed by "fire" (see Amos 1-2). With the "palaces of Jerusalem" destroyed, it is reasonable to believe Israel's government is entirely or nearly wiped out.

With entire cities and nations being destroyed by fire in such a short time, it is reasonable to assume nuclear weapons come into play.

I believe this is where the Antichrist comes in, offers protection to Israel, and a 7-year treaty emerges. Wallah! The Tribulation starts.

The article in Reuters is telling us that Iran is currently arming half of the invasion party of Psalm 83.

Also, if we are talking about Psalm 83 bringing in the Antichrist and the subsequent covenant starting the Tribulation (Daniel 9:27), starting, then we are also talking about the Rapture being close.

I know of no Biblical basis, no verse that says, this battle ushers in the Antichrist, but think for a minute.

Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan lie destroyed; Israel probably fires nukes. However, a fire "shall devour the palaces of Jerusalem" (Amos 2:5). Whether the invaders use nukes, or take Israel by surprise and reach Jerusalem by conventional means is unknown. Still, it is reasonable to believe Israel decides to use the "Sampson option." The "Sampson option" is the philosophy that if you are going to go down, kill as many of the enemy as possible while doing so.

Jerusalem is seven hours ahead of us in the Eastern time zone of the US.

The world will be in a huff. It does not matter if Israel acts in self-defense or not; the world has already blamed Israel for all the woes of the Middle East and most of the world. As Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and much of Israel lay in "a ruinous heap," the world, in particular the rest of the Middle East, will want to go to war. However, with Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan nearly uninhabitable, and Israel in ashes without a government; what's the world to do?

The Antichrist, the world's miracle man, steps in and has the solution. Many nations will sign a treaty with him (Daniel 9:27), Israel makes a "covenant with hell" (Isaiah 28:15,18) seeking protection from a man (the Antichrist) instead of God, and the Tribulation begins.

All this brings us to a second invasion. It is probably coinciding with the sixth seal of Revelation 6. The battle of Ezekiel 38-39 takes place, with Iran, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Lybia, Ethiopia, and several of the former Soviet states that are now Muslim countries, invading a now Antichrist protected Israel. This battle occurs early in the Tribulation, within a few months of the Psalm 83 invasion described above.

Iran, whose plan to conquer Israel vicariously through Israel's neighbors fails, she turns to her largest ally Russia and several other nations hostile to Israel to rid the world of this "tumor" once and for all.

The seemingly impossible happens. With some of the most massive armies on earth invading tiny Israel, the invaders suffer a sound defeat. The invading troops suffer Eighty-four percent casualties, not by the armies of the Antichrist, but by the hand of God (Ezekiel 38:18-23; Revelation 6:12-17).

Covid-19 may be an indication that the last days may be near, but while the world's attention is elsewhere, events are happening to bring Biblical prophecies to fulfillment.

Preacher Johnson is Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County Indiana. Webpage: www.preacherspoint.wordpress.com; Email: preacherspoint@gmail.com; Mail: 410 S. Jefferson St. Rockville IN 47872.