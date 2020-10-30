I was elected in 1991 in a special election as a Republican member of the House of Representatives that contained a plurality of Democratic members by about 75 seats. Bipartisanship came easy if you wanted to get anything accomplished. Likewise, it was much easier for my Democratic colleagues to be bipartisan with the minority. The majority wanted the minority to be a part of major legislation which might be controversial. It was good politics and good political cover.

This all changed when the Republicans gained control in the 1994 election. Since then, the control of the House has changed three or four times (depending on how you count).

Much has happened since 9/11, the big recession and now the coronavirus pandemic. Bipartisanship has vanished. Our leaders have been acting in a rude and childish manner unbecoming their position or responsibility to the American people. It is trench warfare with one goal: CONTROL; not good government, not bipartisan government. Instead of coming together, the parties are moving in diametrically opposite ways — one to the left, one to the right.

Good government is usually found in the middle. A position I often found myself in during my years of service. Today, the middle ground is a "no man's land" and very dangerous.

If the four legislative leaders would show respect and mutual trust, eliminate the one-upmanship, the abusive name-calling and using social media as a political tool, they could arrive at some workable solutions. Leadership would require they bring the majority of their caucus to the middle ground. It may seem over simplistic, but change must start with our legislative leaders and our elected president. Making CONTROL of the legislature the only goal of every election must stop. The White House would need to cooperate in a similar manner. Our government leaders could still have their debates and differences but compromise to achieve a solution that serves our countries needs.

Congressman Tom Ewing represented the Illinois 15th District for 9½ years, retiring in 2001 in line with his pledge to serve 10-12 years. He took pride in the fact the federal government was stable, moving in a positive direction and had a balanced budget.

Tom Ewing