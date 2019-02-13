A look at area boys' basketball from Tuesday, Monday and the weekend

Tri-Point likes to get teams going quickly, which seemed to be OK with Dwight on Tuesday as the Trojans ran past the Chargers 74-61 in a nonconference contest at Kresl Memorial Gymnasium.

It was Logan Graham who finally allowed the Trojans to get some breathing room late in the game. Graham scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half.

Tri-Point got down early, but had enough to hang in there and make a game of it. Dwight led 14-10 after one period and was up by a 32-26 count at the break. The difference slipped to 53-48 after three quarters.

Helping the DTHS cause in the final frame was making five free throws.

Dakota Wahl was the gun for the Trojans in the first half with 10 of his 15 points, including making 7 of 8 free throws. He was 9 of 10 from the stripe for the night. Colton Holm added 12 points and Lane Thompson scored 9. Tyler Masching put in 6 points and was followed by Dane Rodosky with 4 and JC Santos, Andrew Curl and Bryson Connor with 2 points apiece.

Connor Cardenas led Tri-Point with 19 points and Chace Cathcart had 11. Bobby Mogged chalked up 10 points, Bryan Curling scored 8 and Hayden Lane hit for 7 points. Tyler Platz finished with 6 points.

Prairie Central 66, IVC 55

FAIRBURY — Trey Bazzell and Jake Crane led a balanced Prairie Central attack as the Hawks topped Illinois Valley Central 66-55 in an Illini Prairie Conference contest at PCHS Tuesday night.

Bazzell and Crane each scored 16 points as the Hawks placed six players on the tally sheet with 6 or more points.

Free throws were key down the stretch for Prairie Central. Crane made five in the fourth quarter and the Hawks drained 9of 12 for the period in shutting the door on the Grey Ghosts.

Prairie Central managed just seven points in the first quarter but led 7-4. PC then hit for 20 in taking a 27-20 advantage into the break. The lead grew to 42-30 by the start if the final frame.

Contributing to the PC cause were Cooper Palmore with 9 points, Wyatt Steidinger with 7 and Jake Bachtold and Keegan Stein each putting in 6 points. Kaden King had 4 points and Andrew Fox chipped in 2 points.

Lexington 73, Woodland 70, 2OT

WOODLAND — Senior Night was a bit bitter for Woodland as the Warriors lost a 73-70 double-overtime decision to Lexington.

The Minutemen nearly let this one get away after Woodland’s furious rally from a 15-point halftime deficit. The Warriors scored 42 points over the third and fourth quarters to draw into a 58-58 tie at the end of regulation. Both sides scored four points in the initial extra period, and then Lexington was able to score enough from the free throw lone to leave with the victory.

Josh Hardman had five points in the second overtime period, including hitting all three free throws, which proved to be the difference. He finished with 20 points in pacing the Minutemen. Brian Bell added 18 points with Andrew Olson chipping in 15. Trevor Keagle had 9 points, Clayton Haase scored 6, Ben Peacock had 3 and Kaden Tolan checked in with 2 points.

Kyle Voytko had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (10-18). Collin Hjerpe contributed 17 points and 7 boards while Nate Carby threw in 14 points. Tyler Jenkins scored 5 points, Phoenix Cooper and Tommy Kress each had 4 points and Sean Bundy netted 2 points.

Ridgeview 80, Iroquois West 44

COLFAX — Three players reached double figures and Ridgeview got back to even on the season with an 80-44 nonconference victory over Iroquois West on Tuesday.

The Mustangs moved to 14-14 on the season.

Iroquois West was never really in this game as the Mustangs raced out to a 24-8 lead in the opening period. Ridgeview followed that up with 19 points in the second frame and another 24 in the third for a comfortable 67- 31 lead.

Ryan Parker paced Ridgeview with 23 points and 5 rebounds. Nick Boyd hit for 15 points and Levi Zimmerman collected 10 points, 5 boards and 3 assists. Tristan Campbell added 9 points with Dylan Jones throwing in 6 and Garrett Stevens netting 5 points. Zachary Cavinder scored 4 points, Tucker Maupin and Justice Boyd each had 3 and Jacob Ridgeway tallied 2 markers.

Dee-Mack 62, EPG 48

EL PASO — Dee-Mack outscored El Paso-Gridley 20-4 over the final 5½ minutes to leave town with a 62-48 Heart of Illinois Conference victory Tuesday night.

The Titans led 44-42 with 5:44 remaining but managed just four more points as the Chiefs went to work from the charity stripe. Dee-Mack made 15 of 17 tosses down the stretch.

Noah Smith led EPG (20-8, 7-5) with 19 points and Jack Weber contributed 13 points and 14 rebounds. Teron Fairchild scored 9 points, Asa Smith had 3 and Silas Steiner and Ryne Faulk put in 2 points apiece.

Levi Scheuermann led the Chiefs (23-5) with 29 points and 6 boards.

Monday

Flanagan-Cornell 64, Fisher 53

FISHER — Flanagan-Cornell scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and that was the difference as the Falcons captured a Heart of Illinois Conference makeup boys’ basketball contest Monday against host Fisher.

Flanagan-Cornell jumped out to a 24-11 lead in the first quarter as Tyler Harms provided a punch with seven points. Karson Kimpling and Isaac Weber each threw in five points.

The Bunnies rebounded over the middle two periods, cutting the deficit to 37-28 by halftime and 53-48 after three quarters. Carson Brozenac and Will Delaney were the catalysts for Fisher with 13 and 12 points, respectively, over those frames.

Fisher managed just five points in the fourth quarter while the Falcons tacked on 11 for the final difference. Jeremy Durdan was the closer with seven points.

Durdan finished with 24 points and Kimpling added 14. Harms knocked down 11 markers and Weber chipped in 10. Drew Eckhoff scored 3 points.

Delaney had 18 points and Brozenac added 14 for the Bunnies.

Roanoke 50, Ridgeview 45

COLFAX — Levi Zimmerman accounted for 29 points but it wasn’t enough for Ridgeview as the Mustangs dropped a 50-45 nonconference decision to Roanoke-Benson on Kellars’ Court Monday night.

Zimmerman scored 13 points and dished out 8 assists to direct the Ridgeview offense. Garrett Stevens led the scoring with 15 points while Ryan Parker had 7 and Nick Boyd tossed in 6 markers. Tristan Campbell scored 2 points.

The Mustangs were outscored by five in the final period in taking the loss. Ridgeview fell behind in the first quarter as the Rockets shot to a 13-8 lead.

RHS cut the margin by four points in the second to trail 20-19 at the half, and then knotted the game in the third with a 14-13 difference to head into the final frame knotted at 33-33.

Jack Weber had 18 points and Jake Weber added 12 for Roanoke-Benson.

Saturday

Ridgeview 70, Hartsburg-Emden 45

COLFAX — Ridgeview erupted for 45 points in the second half to pull away from Hartsburg-Emden 70-45 in a nonconference boys’ basketball game Saturday at Kellars’ Court.

The Mustangs held a 25-22 lead at the half and then put up 19 points in the third in outscoring the Stags by 10. The 44-32 margin was widened in the final frame as Ridgeview dropped 26 points on Hartem.

Ryan Parker collected 18 points and 5 rebounds for Ridgeview (13-13) with Nick Boyd and Justice Boyd each chipping in 9 points. Reece Ramirez contributed 8 points with Levi Zimmerman tossing in 7 and Garrett Stevens netting 6. Dylan Jones had 5 points, D.J. Schroeder and Tucker Maupin had 3 points apiece and Tristan Campbell added 2 points.

Pontiac Freshman

MINONK — Fieldcrest was able to gradually pull away from Pontiac en route to a 57-30 victory in freshman boys’ basketball.

The Indians fell behind 13-11 after one quarter and was outscored in each of the ensuing three periods.

Kodi Davis had 13 points for PTHS. Keegan Brinkman added 8 points, Peyton Cheek had 6 and Caleb Peet threw in 3 points.