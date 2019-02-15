State wrestling from Thursday

Brandon Hoselton’s journey at the state wrestling finals last year ended with a championship. He was the upstart freshman competing in an upperclassman-dominated weight class.

Hoselton is now the biggest target at 195 pounds as he tries to defend his title. The Prairie Central sophomore took the first two steps Thursday at the 2019 state finals with wins in the first and quarterfinal rounds. This puts him in the semifinals, along with teammates Logan Deacetis and Josh Woodrey.

“I like to take it one match at a time, but hopefully there’s another title (ahead),” Hoselton said.

There were eight wrestlers from Pontiac, Prairie Central and Dwight who won first-round matches but the quarterfinal round was difficult as five were sent to the wrestlebacks.

The good news for all of the 14 area wrestlers who made it to state is that one loss no longer means waiting and hoping. They all will have a shot at placing despite one loss.

Hoselton (47-0) needed 59 seconds to pin Dallas Hill in the quarters. He will meet Colton Ingram of Byron in the semifinals.

Deacetis remained unbeaten (49-0) with a 6-0 decision over Jack Certa of Aurora Christian at 160 pounds. Up next for Deacetis is Reuben Cantu, who needed overtime to move on.

Woodrey has taken his journey one step farther than his brother by reaching the 220-pound semifinals with a 6-0 decision over Anthony Colunga of Hoopeston. Woodrey will face Eli Pannell in the semifinals.

Jake Woodrey fell short in losing a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinals to Justin Peake of Johnsburg at 182 pounds.

Also at 182, Pontiac’s Tyler Lanning, who had hopes of going deep in the tournament, still has a chance at placing, but he will need more wins than expected after being pinned by Micah Downs of Clinton in 2:30. Downs is considered the 182 favorite.

Dwight’s Cameron Klingler suffered a 4-3 loss to Joey Braunagel of Belleville (Althoff) in the 170-pound quarters. DTHS teammate Cade Enerson was pinned in 2:48 by Roxana’s Alex Maguire at 152 pounds.

Freshman Dillon Sarff of Dwight also lost in the quarters to drop into the wrestlebacks. His 10-5 loss came at the hands of Heyworth’s Levi Neuleib, the 113-pound favorite.

First Round

The most exciting match of the first round had to be Lewis against Nolan Tewell of Lawrenceville at heavyweight. Lewis had a 1-0 lead entering the third period but lost it to a penalty point for stalling, and then an escape.

Tewell recorded a take down with 35 seconds left to go up 3-1. Lewis then worked an escape, got in a position for a throw and got the take down for the tie.

The take down got Tewell to his back and Lewis worked for the pin, scoring three back points as time ran out for the 7-4 victory.

“I was worn out but I got him worn out,” Lewis said. “He let me get there, I got a headlock on him and I got him to his back.

“It boosted my confidence, but I still have to face some pretty good wrestlers.”

Josh Woodrey also had an exciting finish as he managed to advance with an 8-6 win. He trailed Byron’s Peyton Lind at 6-4 at the start of the third period and opted for neutral to being the frame.

Woodrey was able to get his take down and worked for a two-point near fall in the final minute to get the win.

“We were both tired, it was just depending on who had more will power,” Woodrey said. “The conditioning all year helped.”

Klingler had a tussle at 170 in the first round, but he was able to work for an 8-5 victory over Alex Knauf of Aurora Christian. Tied at 5-5 entering the third period, Klingler, starting in the down position, managed an escape and then registered a take down. He was able to ride Knauf out to move on.

“I’m really focused, it’s the first match at a tournament and you want to win your first match,” Klingler said. “He gave me a good work out. I feel I was pretty technically sound and more offensive.”

At 113 pounds, Sarff did all his scoring in the second period in a match where the action was mostly standing. Starting the second period down, Sarff worked for an escape and scrambled for a take down against Oregon’s Jacob Milliman.

“I thought I pushed the pace well enough, Sarff said. “He couldn’t get a take down like he thought he could.”

Milliman got an escape but neither could gain an edge. Milliman got an escape in the third after starting down, but nothing materialized and Sarff rode out the win.

“It was very important so I could make it to the finals Saturday,” Sarff added. “I needed to work as hard as I could to move on.”

Enerson nearly ran into trouble late before holding on for an 11-10 victory. Enerson seemed to be in charge of his 152-pound bout with Mason Engelkens of Stillman Valley, leading 7-3 after two periods and starting the third frame down.

“Coach tells us to be the leader of the match and set the pace, which is what I tried to do,” Enerson said. “I set the pace and didn’t run out of gas.”

Enerson was leading 11-5 late when Engelkens make a move for a take down and got Enerson to his back. Enerson was able to keep the shoulders up to the end to save the victory.

It was a workmanlike effort for Deacetis at 160. He registered a take down in the first period, managed an escape and a take down in the second and rode Macomb’s Chris Medina out in the third for a 5-0 decision.

“I got tired a little bit. There was a little bit of nerves from (last year),” Deacetis said.

Hoselton was his typical self in the first round with a pin of Connor Eastin of Tolono (Unity) in 1:16.

“It was a little shabby but it’s just the start, I could have done a little better,” Hoselton said. “I thought I could work on some stuff.”

Both 182-pounders recorded pins in advancing, as well. Lanning stuck Ryan Johnson of Mt. Carmel right at the end of the first period to move on. It was a bit scary early as Lanning found himself on his back.

“I knew he was going to headlock me, I just didn’t know when,” Lanning said of getting taken down. “He had a good grip on me and I was hoping to stop him before he put me on my back.

“I’ve been on my back a few times and had to fight off, so I just put it into action and came out wrestled good on top and pinned him.”

Jake Woodrey waited until the second period to get his pin, putting Monticello’s Seth Menacher to the mat at 2:58.

“I knew I had to control the ties because he’s got a big upper body,” Woodrey said. “If I controlled the ties, he wouldn’t be able to throw me.

“I knew what he would try to do and I knew his weaknesses. I wrestled my style, stayed in good position and got him on his back and moved on.”

Pontiac’s Frank Smith took a tough loss to Lalo Munoz of Beardstown in dropping a 6-2 decision.

PTHS teammate Jonathan Romero had a tough draw and it showed as he lost by fall to the top seed at 106, Joel Mylin of Aurora Christian, in 1:30.

“It’s a good start, 2-2. We thought Frank could get that kid, it was just one of those close matches,” PTHS head coach Corey Christenson said. “He’s resilient, I think he’ll come back.”

The nice thing is now it’s no more follow the leader so destiny is in our hands. We just have to know what we’re going to do and go out and be in control.

Dwight’s Daniel Gutierrez was also pinned in the first round as Winnebago’s Bryce Faworski moved on.

“We had a good first round, I’m happy,” DTHS head coach Dan Edwards said. “We’ve been working hard all year, working on our feet. We’re an offensive team, that’s for sure. In order to win down here, you have to be an offensive.”

Prairie Central’s Richard Hill was overpowered by Colin Dvorak of Lena-Winslow as lost by a technical fall.

The toughest first-round loss was Prairie Central’s Corbin Moser, who had a lead in the final minute only to get lost in a scramble and lose his 145-pound bout to Jason Hermann of Lena-Winslow by an 8-6 decision.