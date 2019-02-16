Prairie Central’s Brandon Hoselton and Logan Deacetis will be vying for state championships after each advanced out of the semifinal round at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday night.

Josh Woodrey will be looking to bring home a third-place finish as the Hawks are guaranteed at least three state placers. Woodrey is guaranteed of medaling, but he can finish anywhere from third to sixth.

Hoselton, the defending champion at 195 pounds, will look to retain that title against Bryan Caves of Port Byron (Riverdale). Both will enter unbeaten. Hoselton improved to 48-0 with an 8-4 decision over Byron’s Colton Ingram.

Deacetis made the 160-pound final by pinning Reuben Cantu of Knoxville in 5:20. Deacetis (50-0) will take on Mason Ajster of Fithian (Oakwood) in the final.

At 220 pounds, Woodrey lost by fall to Fulton’s Eli Pannell, who is undefeated. Woodrey heads into the wrestleback semifinals. He will meet the winner of the Dale Allen-Riley Wilkins quarterfinal match.

Jake Woodrey’s loss in the 182-pound quarterfinals on Thursday dropped him into Friday’s wrestlebacks. He pinned Drew Killum of Auburn in 1:51 and will face Julian Jaimes of Aurora Christian in the wrestleback quarters with a chance at reaching the semifinals and a placement of no worse than sixth.

Pontiac’s Tyler Lanning is also in the hunt for a top-six placement after defeating Conner Keebaugh of Lisle 3-1 Friday. Lanning will need to get past El Paso-Gridley’s Neal Downen.

Dwight’s Dillon Sarff also has a shot at placing at state after the freshman scored a 13-3 major decision win over Zach Foote of Camp Point (Central). Sarff will take on Shawn Minick of Belleville (Althoff).

DTHS teammate Cameron Klingler is also looking at medaling after the 170-pounder claimed a 15-2 major decision on Carlyle’s Tristen Burns. Klingler will take on Steven Speaker II of Aledo (Mercer County) with his shot at making the wrestleback semifinals.

Seven area wrestlers saw their tournaments come to an end Friday. At 106, Jonathan Romero of Pontiac lost by fall to Gage Lopez of Auburn. PTHS teammate Frank Smith lost 9-0 to Kyle Cavender of Harrisburg at 138 pounds.

At 145 pounds, Prairie Central’s Corbin Moser claimed a 16-12 overtime win against Nate Kisat of Anna-Jonesboro, but lost to Christian Reynolds of Clinton by a 17-5 major decision.

Also at 145, Dwight’s Daniel Gutierrez claimed a 13-3 major decision over Alexis Gill of Beardstown, but lost 7-3 to Charlie Patterson of Auburn.

DTHS junior Cade Enerson lost 10-6 to Nate Critchfield of Mt. Carmel at 152 pounds. Carlyle’s Burns defeated Prairie Central’s Richard Hill 17-7 before taking on Dwight’s Klingler.

Pontiac’s Steven Lewis ended his state run by being pinned by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Hayden Workman.