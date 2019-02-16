Woodland drops TCC game

Playing catch-up did not favor Woodland as the Warriors dropped a 65-53 Tri-County Conference contest to Putnam County at the Warrior Dome Friday night.

The Panthers took a 19-14 lead in the first quarter to force Woodland into rally mode. The deficit grew to 32-24 by halftime before WHS got some back to trail 40-34 heading into the last stanza.

Kyle Voytko led Woodland (10-19) with 17 points and Collin Hjerpe contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double double. Sean Bundy scored 9 points with Nate Carby adding 6, Tyler Jenkins and Phoenix Cooper with 3 points apiece and Tommy Kress and Christian Miller each with 2 points.