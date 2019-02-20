Class 2A Momence Regional

El Paso-Gridley head coach Nathaniel Meiss lit a fire under his team at the intermission of the Titans' Class 2A regional contest against host Momence Tuesday night. The result was a charged-up third quarter that propelled EPG to a 67-44 victory in the semifinal contest.

The Titans trailed 27-24 at the half, then doubled their score in the third period alone with a 25-point effort in taking a 49-35 lead into the fourth quarter. EPG outscored the Redskins 18-9 in the final frame to put the game away and advance.

Teron Fairchild finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds for the Titans (21-9). Jack Weber contributed a double-double effort of 16 points and 13 rebounds, while dishing out 7 assists and making 8 blocks. Noah Smith scored 15 points, Silas Steiner collected 6 points and 10 boards and Zach Herr hit for 3 points. Ethan Jeffreys, Shane Boyer, Ryne Faulk and Asa Smith each had 2 points.

Seneca meets Reed-Custer in Wednesday's semifinal game. The winner gets EPG Friday in the final.

At Fieldcrest, the Knights moved on to the championship of their 2A regional with a 64-33 victory over Clifton. Watseka takes on Somonauk in the other semifinal on Wednesday. The winner will meet Fieldcrest in the final on Friday.