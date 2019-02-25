Kavon Russell says that when he’s on the court, viewing the arrangement of an opponent’s defense, he sees lanes to the basket.

Opportunities to create off the dribble. Opportunities to pass. Opportunities to shoot.

Russell has been the Kewanee boys basketball team’s primary offensive threat. A 6-foot-2 junior guard, he’s got 500 points this season, averaging 17.9 points per game.

He’s capable of striking from anywhere on the floor.

“I like the pick and roll,” he says. “If the defense goes under, you shoot. If he goes over, then the big man is trailing away and you can lob it into him. Or you fake a pass and go for the hoop.”

And if the defense collapses on top of you?

“You use the hesitation drill. If they crash, you take a step back.” says Russell, smiling as he thinks about the next part. “I’ve got 3-point shooters all around me.”

Yes, a batch of shooters all capable of making treys, from starting guards Trenton Terry and Logan Zarvell, to reserves Niko Powe and Corbin Van De Sampel.

Kicking it out to guards on the corners has been as much of Russell’s repertoire as hitting a jumper or snaking his way through the lane to the rack.

“He’s a natural passer,” said Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis. “I”ve been watching him since junior high. I was excited to see what he could do at the high school level.”

This season, Russell is not the primary ball handler, yet he has 50 assists, second-best on the team.

Kewanee enters the postseason with 12 wins and 16 losses. It was scheduled to open Monday against Mendota at the Class 3A regional in Geneseo.

But since the holiday break, Kewanee has been competitive, going 7-5. Of those five losses, all have been by 3 or fewer points. In several games Kewanee had the ball on the final possession, an opportunity to make a play. Russell missed a game winning shot on Friday against Macomb. But twice, Kewanee’s won on last-second shots by Powe and Van De Sampel that came off Russell assists.

“It started on Day 1, Kavon wanted to be a leader, especially with the younger guys,” Lewis said. “It was wonderful to see. Throughout, he’s made the tough shots, not always at the end of game, but when we needed them. He’s always ready to go. He gets good looks or gets the ball to Corbin or Niko for a game-winner.”

Developing an outside shot has required work. Last year, Russell played for the Sauk Valley Magic. This spring, he will play for the Quad City Elite. His other commitments are playing wide receiver for the Kewanee football team and helping at summer basketball camp.

“He’s really good with the youth,” Lewis said. “He helped coach at the basketball camp. Kids flock to him.” The same kids attend games cheer him on, Lewis added.

Away from the court, Russell says he’s always up for Fortnite, a cooperative survival game played online. “That what I like to do with all my bros,” he said. “That and watch ‘Spongebob.’”

As the season turns toward the postseason, there’s been adjustments. Russell wants to make sure his form for the jump shot is exact. He said he has to make sure his off hand, that is, his guide hand, is straight up on his release. “I’m feeling better about my shot. It’s been falling. I have a lot more confidence when I’m shooting.”

Russell’s shooting 40.4 percent from the field on the season. He’s made 68 of 229 shots from behind the arc, 126 of 251 shots elsewhere, mostly in the lane off a dribble drive.

The last five games his effective shooting percentage — a statistic that gives more weight to 3-point shot attempts — is 57.0 percent.

Russell says he hopes the lessons learned in the Feb. 19 55-51 victory over Galesburg get reapplied in the postseason. Kewanee’s effective shooting percentage against Galesburg was 44.7 percent. Kewanee also had a 27-23 advantage on defensive rebounds. Most of all, there was no let up; the team stayed focused from tip to final buzzer.

“That’s a big example of what we can do when we play for a whole game,” Russell said.