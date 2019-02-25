ANNAWAN — Isaac Frank got the hot hand in the third quarter, knocking down three 3-pointers and getting a fastbreak layup in transition.

It was a string of scoring that put Wethersfield in the lead for good, all part of 62-56 Class 1A regional championship victory over Roanoke-Benson in front of a packed house on Friday night.

“Frank stepped up,” said Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons. “That’s what he’s done for us all season.”

Roanoke-Benson led 14-9 after the first quarter. The score was tied twice in the second quarter and Wethersfield carried a 26-24 lead into halftime.

The team wasn’t done working the ball to Frank in the offense, despite his slugging start, shooting 0 for 6. Point guard Coltin Quagliano had 15 first-half points, but the R-B defense had zeroed in on him.

“We got the ball to Isaac on the side corner, to get him the best look possible,” Quagliano said. “When he’s on, he’s on.”

Frank made a 3-pointer at 4:24 of the third that put Wethersfield up 34-30. He tossed in another one with 2:33 left that kept the margin at 4. He was wide open when he buried a 3 at 1:21 that extended the lead to 42-37.

“It’s great having teammates that I trust, who also have trust in me,” Frank said. “And it’s such a blessing to have Coltin. He’s so good at getting other people opportunities.”

Frank even got out ahead of the fastbreak, taking a lead pass in for a layup.

Frank’s scoring opened up things up. Quagliano got a shot off in the lane. Tyler Nichols was open for a basket at the free throw line. The punctuation point to the quarter came at the end, when Tevin Baker was open underneath and converted a layup at the buzzer.

“That third quarter, that’s when we started playing Geese basketball,” Parsons said.

Quagliano wasn’t through scoring, however. He hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then fired in one from the baseline. The latter put Wethersfield up 54-43 with 5:53 to go.

“Quagliano beat us,” Roanoke-Benson coach Abe Zeller said. “Frank played huge, but Quagliano hit some big shots. Two of those 3s were 2 steps behind the line. Our defense was right there on those. I bet a lot of his shots he got marked by us.”

Quagliano finished with 27 points. Frank had 20 points.

Defensively, Wethersfield kept a rotation of Nichols, Baker and Brady Kelley guarding the area occupied by Roanoke-Benson’s center, 6-foot-8 Luke Braman. It was impossible to keep Braman from snagging most of the defensive rebounds. But, Bramen had only one offensive rebound basket and finished with 6 points.

Roanoke-Benson was led by Jordan Huschen, who scored 18 points by working the wing and the baseline. Jake Weber had 17 points, an effort that included five 3-pointers. Jack Weber had 10 points.

Jack Weber fouled out with 1:07 left and finished with 9 points. Two of his baskets were off steals, including a third-quarter takeaway under R-B’s basket. Fouled on the play, he made the free throw and pulled R-B within one, 34-33.

Roanoke Benson closed at 19-13. Wethersfield advances to the Serena Sectional with a 28-2 mark.

Three-Point Showdown: Chad Vincent of Wethersfield, Thomas Stamberger of LaMoille-Ohio and Julian Samuels of Annawan advanced in the preliminary round. Johnny Raya of DePue advanced after winning a shootout.

Other regionals

Elgin

Yorkville Christian defeated Harvest Christian Academy of Elgin 59-46 on Friday.

Hinckley

Newark defeated Hinckley-Big Rock 67-29.

Princeville

Ottawa Marquette defeated Princeville 55-43.