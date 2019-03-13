CANTON — Eight graduating seniors from Kewanee high schools were selected as part of the 14th annual Kiwanis Club of Canton all-star girls and boys basketball games.

The games will be played March 23 at Alice Ingersoll Gym in Canton. Games start at 6 p.m. Ingersoll is a landmark facility that opened in 1930 and has a seating capacity of 3,150. It was named for the Canton resident who provided funding for its construction and established a trust to maintain it.

The list includes seven roster players and one alternate. Players were nominated by their coaches. The Kiwanis Club said academic performance, leadership abilities and basketball acumen were selection criteria.

The Kewanee contingent will be part of the North squads.

Chosen for the girls North team were all-stater Britney Litton and Tess Anderson of Wethersfield and Madelynn Uitermarkt and Chloe Hinojosa of Kewanee. The North team will be coached by Jim Robertson of Illini Bluffs.

Picked for the boys North team were Jeremiah Israel of Kewanee and Tyler Nichols and Isaac Frank of Wethersfield. Brian Ponce of Wethersfield is an alternate. Jimmy Jordan of Peoria Heights will coach the North.

The girls South squad will be coached by Lewistown’s Greg Bennett and features three players — Hannah Burdess, Baylee Mayberry and Paige Bennett — that were on his team that placed third in the state in Class 1A.

The event will also feature a “2ball” shooting competition that starts at 5:15. Roster players compete in pairs and have a minute to score as many points as possible from designated locations on the court. The competition will continue at halftime of the girls game and will conclude before the start of the boys game.

Fans and all-stars are invited to participate in a rainbow shot shooting contest at halftime of the boys game.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, free for those 5 and younger.

The Kiwanis Club of Canton was chartered in 1978. Proceeds from the games will be used for Canton youth activities.

Full rosters can be found on B3.