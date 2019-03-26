Dwight-Herscher baseball

Dwight’s effort to rally was thwarted as Herscher scored enough in the lats inning to edge the Trojans 8-6 in a nonconference game at Joliet Route 66 Stadium Monday.

The Tigers had taken a 6-0 lead before Dwight came to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jimmy Harkenrider scored on a wild pitch and Colton Holm followed with a base hit that drove in Cal Schultz to make it 6-2.

Carson Crouch scored in the sixth inning on a Schultz base hit as the Trojans closed the gap to one run. Logan Graham followed with a double that plated Peyton Byerley. Harkenrider was thrown out at the plate on the play.

Schultz scored on a wild pitch to make it a 6-5 game.

Herscher got its two key runs in the top of the seventh for a three-run lead.

Dwight tried to come back in the last of the seventh. Crouch walked with one out, stole second and third before scoring on a passed ball.

Graham had a double, single and RBI and Crouch had two hits for Dwight (0-3) Schultz and Holm each had a hit and RBI and Dakota Wahl singled.

Byerley took the loss on the hill after allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three. Mason Tjelle fanned two, walked two and gave up two runs on three hits.