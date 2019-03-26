Dwight-Prairie Central softball

Prairie Central plated two runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge Dwight 6-5 in a nonconference softball contest at DTHS on Monday. The big hit came from pinch-hitter Kate Winterland, who doubled in Brianna Seeman with the go-ahead run.

The Hawks trailed 5-4 entering the seventh and tied it quickly after Natalie Graf scored on a sacrifice fly from pinch-hitter Gabby Nagel. Graf led off the inning with a triple.

Seeman then singled and stole second before Winterland came to the plate for Heidi Meister.

Prairie Central took an early lead with two runs in the top of the first. Addison Casner reached on an error and Anna Hale singled before another error allowed Casner to score the game’s first run. Amber Graf hit into a fielder’s choice that drove in Hale for the 2-0 lead.

Dwight responded with a run in the bottom of the first. Kayla Kodat walked and scored on Katy Edwards’ base hit two batters later.

The Trojans took a 4-2 lead in the third inning after scoring three runs. Dwight loaded the bases before PC hurler Lyndie Shumaker induced two fielder’s choices that resulted in putouts at the plate, leaving the bases loaded with two outs.

Rachel Heath then tripled to clear the bases and make it 4-2.

A two-out rally by Prairie Central tied the game in the fourth inning. Casner drew a two-out walk and scored after Hale singled. An error two batters later allowed Hale to score the tying tally.

DTHS went up 5-4 in the fifth inning when Kat Harms doubled in Edwards, who had doubled the batter before.

Hale had three hits and drove in a run while Natalie Graf tripled and singled for Prairie Central (4-1). Winterland had a double and RBI while Seeman and Lindsey Hari each singled.

Briley Hoffman got the win in relief of starter Shumaker. Hoffman fanned two, walked one and gave up a run on four hits. Shumaker struck out three, walked three and yielded four runs on four hits.

Edwards took the loss for Dwight (1-3) despite striking out eight. She walked four and allowed eight hits.

Edwards led the offense with a double, two singles and a run batted in. Heath had a triple and three RBIs and Harms had a double and drove in a run. Kodat, Danielle Carlson and Kelly Deterding each singled.