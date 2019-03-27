Fieldcrest baseball

McKoy Allen left the tying run stranded on third in the sixth and struck out the side in the seventh to preserve a 4-3 win for Fieldcrest over Hall Tuesday at Fieldcrest Junior High.

Allen tossed a complete game for the win. He gave up two hits and two walks while striking out 13. His pressure moment was in the sixth with his team up 4-2 against the defending state Class 2A champions.

A double with one on and one out in the sixth scored a run for the Red Devils, cutting the margin to one run. Allen got a pop out for the second out but a wild pitch moved the runner to third base. A fly ball on a full count ended the threat.

Hall hit Allen for two runs in the first inning and led 2-1 after Fieldcrest batted. Mike Morse stole home for the Knights’ run.

An error began the Fieldcrest third inning as the Knights prepared to take the lead. A walk and another error allowed courtesy runner Clayton Shirley to score the tying run. Morse scored on a passed ball with Derek May up for a 3-2 lead. Noah Nordstrom singled to score Timmy Luckey for the two-run advantage.

Bryce Nordstrom had two hits, including a double, for the Knights (3-1). May and Noah Nordstrom added singles.