GALVA — Annawan-Wethersfield opened its baseball season with spring-loaded bats, banging out 12 hits and taking an 18-0 victory over Galva in five innings on Thursday.

Annawan-Wethersfield scored nine times in the fifth to seal it.

Coltin Quagliano had four hits, a pair of doubles and two singles. Ryan Goodman had a home run and a single. Tyler Nichols had a double. Nolan Cone had three hits and three runs scored.

In addition, Goodman and Cone each had two stolen bases.

For its first outing, A-W used three pitchers, who combined four a one-hitter.

Quagliano started and got the victory. He faced nine batters, striking out four and walked none. Goodman gave up a walk in one inning and Cone struck out two and walked none in an inning.

Trey Rogers got Galva’s only hit.

Galva used three pitchers. Gunner Spivey started. He struck out four, walked four and gave up four hits. Tristan Rogers walked three and allowed seven hits in two-thirds of an inning. Brayden Collins struck out two in two-thirds of an inning.

Annawan-Wethersfield will face Mercer County in a doubleheader on Saturday at Howe’s Park in Annawan.