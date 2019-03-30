DTHS softball win over Putnam County

Katy Edwards was dialed in Friday afternoon as the junior hurler tossed a two-hit and Dwight burned Putnam County 9-0 in a nonconference softball game at DTHS.

Edwards was sharp from the beginning as she set down the first two Putnam County batters on strikes on the minimum six pitches. She gave up a base hit to third-hitter Morgan Hundley but got a groundout to end the inning.

The top of the first inning was the only time Edwards pitched without the lead. The Trojans made sure to get their ace some runs quickly when they came to bat.

Getting the run was a matter of patience as five of the first six Dwight batters drew walks. Kayla Kodat led off with the first free pass. Jordan Schultz popped out to short and then Edwards and Rachel Heath walked to load the bases.

Isabelle Schultz followed with a walk that forced Kodat home with the game’s first run. Edwards crossed the plate after the next batter, Kat Harms, also walked, making it 2-0.

The long wait between innings for Edwards didn’t have a negative effect. Edwards struck out the leadoff batter for the Panthers in the second, got a groundout and fanned the third batter.

It was the exact same scenario for Edwards in the third as she got a strikeout, groundout, strikeout to run her string to seven straight outs.

In between, Dwight added a run in the bottom of the second with Kodat scoring on a grounder by Edwards that was misplayed. The Trojans held their 3-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth inning.

Edwards did run into a bit of trouble, more of an issue, really, in the fourth as an error and base hit put two Putnam County runners on base with one out. Edwards got a strikeout and line out to end the inning and avoid any damage.

Another 1-2-3 inning for Edwards brought the Trojans up in the fifth, and they were able open the lead by two more runs. Nora Anderson ripped a triple to center that plated Alexis Thetard, the courtesy runner for DTHS catcher Harms, and Danielle Carlson.

Two strikeouts to open the sixth gave Edwards four straight punchouts and a groundout made it seven straight retired.

Dwight then put the game away with a four-run outburst. Jordan Schultz reached on a one-out error and, after stealing second, scored on an Edwards base hit. Heath got the sacrifice down and reached when the ball got away from the Putnam first baseman. Edwards scored on the play, making it 7-0.

Isabelle Schultz then doubled in Heath, and scored herself on Anderson’s base hit.

Edwards finished with 12 strikeouts while allowing one walk and two hits.

Anderson had a triple, single and three runs batted in for the Trojans (2-3). Isabelle Schultz contributed a double, single and two RBIs and Edwards had a hit and RBI. Harms also drove in a run.