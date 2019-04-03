Area baseball from Tuesday with Dwight, Pontiac WFC

Logan Graham was dealing Tuesday afternoon as the Dwight senior tossed a no-hitter to lead the Trojans to a 10-0 victory over Grant Park in a nonconference baseball game at DTHS.

Graham recorded 10 strikeouts, walked two and the defense made three errors. Still, Graham was never in trouble in this one. He opened the game by striking out the first two Dragons.

The Trojans plated five runs in the bottom of the first to give Graham a lead. This let the right-hander work with some ease. He struck out the first two batters in the second before a walk and error put runners on the corners for Grant Park in the second inning. Graham got a groundout to end the inning.

Grant Park batters reached to lead off each of the final three innings but only one got as far as second base.

Graham helped his cause at the plate with a three-run homer in the second inning. This gave the Trojans an 8-0 lead. He doubled and scored in the fourth inning.

Graham had his homer, double, three runs batted in and scored three times at bat. Carson Crouch doubled and drove in two runs while Peyton Byerley also had a hit and two RBIs. Dakota Wahl drove in two runs while Cade Enerson, Colton Holm and Camden Beier each singled.

Coal City 18, Pontiac 8

COAL CITY — Pontiac got off to a good start for the second day in a row, and for the second straight game, the Indians took a loss. This time it wasn't as close as host Coal City buried the Tribe 18-8.

Pontiac got going in the top of the first with two outs. Ben Schuler singled, Kobe Fox walked and Payton Amm reached on an error that plated Schuler. George Smith and Trevor Sexton followed with singles that drove in runs for a 4-0 lead.

The Coalers came back with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take a one-run lead.

Schuler doubled in Tyler Pulliam in the top of the second to tie the game. The Indians then plated three runs in the third to take an 8-5 advantage. Eric Watson had a two-run double that broke the tie. He scored on a wild pitch two batters later.

PTHS lost its lead in the last of the fourth when Coal City erupted for nine runs and a 14-8 lead. Three runs in the fifth inning made it a nine-run game and a tally in the sixth ended the game.

Schuler had three doubles and a single for the Indians (2-4). Sexton had two hits and two RBIs and Smith had two hits and a run batted in. Watson doubled and drove in two while Nic Hendren singled.

Pulliam allowed five runs on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts as the PTHS starter. Smith allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks while fanning one. Fox fanned one, walked one and gave up three runs on two hits. Aaron Adcock gave up two runs on two hits and a walk and Watson yielded a run on two hits, a walk and struck out one.

Roanoke-Benson 2, WFC 0

ROANOKE — Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell collected 10 base hits but could not push across any runs in taking a 2-0 loss to Roanoke-Benson in a Tri-County Conference baseball game Tuesday.

The Rockets scored a run in the third and one in the fourth while dodging the WFC bats throughout.

Collin Hjerpe was the tough-luck loser after giving up two runs on four hits. He fanned one in four innings. Carl Sass finished up, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Cody Dodge had three hits for the Warriors (1-6, 1-2). As a team, WFC left 13 runners on base. Also, eight of the nine starters had at least one hit.

Pontiac Freshmen

WENONA — Pontiac dropped a 14-0 decision to Fieldcrest in freshman baseball on Tuesday.

The Knights tagged Pontiac pitching for four runs in the first inning, four in the third and six in the fourth for the win.

Johnny Lenox had two hits, including a double, for the Indians. Hunter Brownsey also doubled while Colin Gould, Tanner Legner and Brayden Livingston each singled.

Gould took the loss on the bump. He allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks to go with two strikeouts. Legner gave up six runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out one. Corey Gessell faced one batter.