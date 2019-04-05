The Maple Leafs’ baseball team finished play at the Myrtle Beach Invite and competed against Metamora.

The Maple Leafs’ baseball team finished play at the Myrtle Beach Invite and competed against Metamora.

Myrtle Beach Invite

Geneseo split the final two games at the invite held in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Errors plagued the Maple Leafs during a 6-1 defeat against Anthony Wayne High School on March 26.

With four errors in the first three innings, Anthony Wayne built a 4-0 lead after four innings.

Jaren Brucher drove in Geneseo’s lone run in the seventh inning.

Zac Olson tallied two hits, and Colton Garcia finished with a double.

Geneseo’ Brucher pitched no-hit innings to lead the Maple Leafs to a 5-1 victory in the finale in Myrtle Beach on March 27.

After reaching his pitch limit at the end of six innings, Brucher finished with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Leafs’ Payton Clauson finished the game on the mound allowing one run on three hits with a strikeout.

A senior, Clauson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and P.J. Moser singled to drive another run in the first inning.

Ty Johnson scored on a wild pitch in the second inning, and Garcia singled and scored in the fifth inning.

Tyler Green drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Olson finished with two hits and two steals.

Geneseo at Metamora

The Redbirds proved they were still a powerhouse program defeating Geneseo 10-0 in five innings at Metamora High School on April 2.

Metamora had six-consecutive players reach base safely in the second inning and drove in seven runs to take a 9-0 lead.

Olson finished with a pair of singles, and Geneseo’s Green and Erik Stenzel each singled.