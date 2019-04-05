Pontiac claims win over Central Catholic

It was cold, rainy and had a bit of a wind mixed in. Still, it was practically perfect for Regan Krause and Pontiac as they shut out host Central Catholic 4-0 in an Illini Prairie Conference softball game at McGraw Park Thursday afternoon.

Virtually all other games in the area called because of the weather, but the Indians and Saints soldiered through to get six full innings before enough rain had fallen to call the contest after six innings.

With the constant drizzle falling during pregame and through the contest, it was important to keep the task at hand front and center. It was especially so for starting pitcher Krause.

“Pitching is mainly mental, so I was just focusing in on Addison (Masching) and hitting her glove,” Krause said. “I was just working on grabbing the seams and just focusing.”

Krause was firing pellets at the Saints, who had enough trouble dealing with the conditions, let alone the power of Pontiac’s junior fireballer. Krause was on despite walking grade school teammate Harley Schade in the first inning.

Krause opened the game by striking out Charlie Sartoris, another St. Mary’s teammate. Then came the walk to Schade, and then two more punchouts.

That was going to be the story of the game — strikeouts. Krause finished with 16 of them.

Pontiac was having some difficulty facing Central’s Bailey Coffman, as well. But Coffman wasn’t as powerful as her PTHS counterpart.

Coffman ran into a spot of trouble in the third inning as the Indians zeroed in on the second time through the order.

Madison Weber walked with one out and Sydney Barnett reached on an error with two outs. Amanda Fox walked to load the bases and Krause drew a free pass to force in Weber with the first run of the game.

It was really all Krause needed as she only allowed three Saints to reach base.

“We knew we had to get out early,” Krause said. “We just wanted to get on top and set the tone for the game.”

The tone Pontiac seemed to be setting was putting the ball in play. Coffman finished with six strikeouts but walked four, gave up six hits and the BCC defense made two errors.

“You put the ball in play and good things are going to happen, especially with the conditions we had today,” PTHS head coach Nicole Hayner said. “It’s all mental, staying focused and making the plays. It’s a team aspect. With the ball in play, we’re going to do what we have to do.”

It was the fifth inning when Pontiac created some breathing room. This came after Krause escaped the only threat against her, when the Saints had two runners on with one out. Krause got a strikeout and catcher Masching threw out Courtney Olson trying to take third as shortstop Alyssa Fox slapped on the tag to end the inning.

Masching then started Pontiac’s fifth when she stroked a triple to left-center with one out. Barnett followed with a walk. Amanda Fox doubled to drive in Masching and put two runners in scoring position.

Krause popped up on the infield but BCC shortstop Sartoris had trouble and it bounced off her glove to load the bases. Alyssa Fox then lofted a fly to left. Barnett tagged and scored to make it 3-0.

There was a bit of controversy on the play at the plate, which involved an argument from BCC head coach Jeff Schade and later resulted in the ejection of an assistant coach.

Pontiac tacked on another run the sixth inning. Maddi Stark singled with one out and took second on the play. She scored two batters later when Masching singled to right with two outs for a 4-0 lead.

Krause walked Sartoris in the sixth but she was stranded after Harley Schade and Kayla Stenger fanned to end the game.

Besides the 16 strikeouts, Krause walked three and allowed one hit.

Masching had a triple, single and run batted in for the Indians (7-0, 1-0). Amanda Fox contributed a double, single and RBI and Alyssa Fox had a hit and drove in a run. Stark also singled.

Coffman had the only base hit for Central Catholic (8-7).

The Indians are scheduled to host Limestone and Reed-Custer on Saturday in the second home date of the season.