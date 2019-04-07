KEWANEE — Nolan Stout pitched a five-inning shutout as Kewanee defeated Mendota 11-0 in baseball on Saturday.
The righthander struck out five, walked two and gave up four hits.
Kewanee improved to 4-4 on the season.
Stout also produced at the plate. He had two hits, a run batted in and a run scored. He stole a base.
Josh Nimrick had two singles, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Trenton Terry had a hit, a stolen base and two runs scored. Blaine Pickering drew two walked, had a stolen base and was caught stealing and scored a run.
Griffin Tondreau had Kewanee’s only extra-base hit, a double.