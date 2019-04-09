Area softball from Monday and the weekend

Central Catholic rallied to get past Prairie Central 6-3 in an Illini Prairie Conference softball contest at PCHS Monday.

The Hawks spotted the Saints a run in the top of the first and then didn’t allow another run until the fifth frame. BCC tied it at 3-3 in the sixth. It stayed that way until the ninth inning.

Prairie Central took a 3-1 lead after the initial frame with a three-spot. Addison Casner had the big hit — a three-run homer — to put the Hawks up. PCHS didn’t score the rest of the game.

Casner had her homer and a single while driving in all three runs for the Hawks. Amber Graf also had two hits while Kenna Skaggs doubled and Kate Winterland, Anna Hale and Natalie Graf each singled.

Lyndie Shumaker allowed just one run on three hits in four innings. Heidi Meister gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings of relief and Briley Hoffman finished up.

WFC 13, Lowpoint-Washburn 0

WASHBURN — Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell put the Friese on Lowpoint-Washburn as Emily Friese tossed a three-hit shutout in a 13-0 Tri-County Conference softball game Monday.

Friese struck out six in the five-inning game, which was a makeup from last week.

Not a one-trick pony, Friese collected two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs in helping the Warriors pound out 17 base hits.

Sydnee Plesko was the top offensive player for WFC with four hits, scoring four runs and driving in two. Ella Sibert had two doubles, a single and scored three times while Jasmine Easton and Jaden Easton each had a hit and three RBIs. Audrey Jenkins had a double and drove in a run while Jena Easton and Morgan Schwahn each singled and drove in a run. August Gillman, Elise Kane and Kaitlyn Walter had one hit apiece.

WFC scored seven runs in the third inning after taking a 2-0 lead in the frame before. Two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings helped shorten the game.

Lexington 15, EPG 13

EL PASO — Lexington outslugged El Paso-Gridley 15-13 in a Heart of Illinois Conference softball contest Monday at South Pointe Park. The Minutemen did it by blasting three home runs to the Titans’ one. Jayden Standish had two roundtrippers.

Standish put Lexington ahead early with a two-run shot in the first inning as the Minutemen scored four runs. She belted her second dinger in the second, a three-run blast that helped give the Minutemen a 7-3 lead.

EPG tied it at 9-9 in the third inning thanks in large part to Rachel Shaffer’s three-run bomb. The Titans pushed across six runs in the third.

Lexington retaliated with three runs in the fourth and a two-run homer from Dani Palmer made it 14-10.

Standish added a single to collect three hits and five RBIs for the Minutemen. Jaya Therien contributed a double, two singles and three runs batted in and Palmer homered, singled twice and had two RBIs. Faith Keagle and Kendra Erwin each had a triple and single.

Palmer got the win in the circle. Ashlyn Stone took the loss for EPG.

Allie Paternoga had two doubles, a single and drove in a run for the Titans (1-7, 0-3). Jordyn Feese drove in three runs and had two hits while Stone, Jackie Schertz and Hannah Cobbley each had two hits. Shaffer homered and had three RBIs.