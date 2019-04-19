ANNAWAN — Darci Hier allowed only two hits in a 13-2 Annawan-Wethersfield victory over Galva on Thursday at Howes Park.

Hier struck out five and walked one. The two runs against her were earned.

A-W batters had 10 hits, scoring four times in the first inning, five in the second, three in the third and once in the fourth.

Kaitlyn Witte had a home run and a double, scoring three times and batting in three. Lainee Winter and Mackenzie Lindstrom also hit home runs.

“Got the bats going,” said A-W coach Jason Burkiewicz. “When our girls hit in on the barrel it goes a long way. Lainee’s another one in our lineup that now has a home run. I’ve said it many times before: one through nine, anyone can take it out. There’s a lot of pop in the lineup.”

Keagan Rico added a triple. Hier and Sydney Krause each doubled.

Annawan-Wethersfield is 7-6 on the season.