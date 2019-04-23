Pontiac wins tennis tourney

Pontiac had a great day on the courts on Saturday in capturing first place at the Princeton Invitational tennis tournament. The Indians won the two doubles brackets, one of the singles and took second in the other singles bracket to outdistance runnerup Princeton by eight points.

Pontiac’s tally was 23 with six points going to first and five for second.

The sweep in doubles was led by the Griffin Brunner and Rocco Sartoris, who sailed through the No. 1 field with wins of 6-2, 6-2; 6-0, 6-0; 6-2, 6-1; 6-0, 6-1; 6-1, 6-1.

The No. 2 doubles team of Garrett Brunner and Clay Miller was nearly as dominating, winning 6-1, 6-4; 6-2, 6-3; 6-1, 6-1; 6-3, 6-1; 6-0, 6-0.

In singles play, Kyle Kuerth went 5-0 at No. 2. He was pushed in the second match before prevailing 6-1, 4-6, 10-4.

At No. 1 singles, Ethan Finnegan took second after losing 35 games while going 3-2 in match play. Three singles tied for second at 3-2 with the others losing 37 and 50 games. Greg Rashid of Streator won the bracket.