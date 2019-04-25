Area baseball from Wednesday

McKoy Allen’s pitching style lends itself to quick baseball games. When the offense helps him out, the Fieldcrest left-hander can make quick work of opponents.

Such was the case Wednesday afternoon as Allen needed just 64 pitches over five innings and the Knights produced double-digit runs to shut down El Paso-Gridley 15-0 in a Heart of Illinois Conference baseball game at South Pointe Park.

Allen struck out eight walked one and allowed a single in keeping the Titans in check as Fieldcrest moved to 10-5. EPG fell to 2-13.

Allen was perfect through three innings. He opened the game by striking out the first two batters. He fanned five through three frames.

Nolan Yochum led off the bottom of the fourth for the Titans with a single to center. Two fielder’s choice plays and a catcher’s interference gave EPG runners on first and second, but Teron Fairchild and Dilynn Gray were left on base when Allen registered another punch out to end the inning.

A two-out walk to Maddux Rigsby in the fifth was the other runner Allen allowed in a rhythmic performance.

As for the offensive support, there was plenty, particularly in the third inning when Fieldcrest put up seven runs.

The Knights gave Allen enough run support in the first inning by putting up three markers. Allen actually got things started with a walk. He scored on a Derek May base hit for a 1-0 lead.

Landon Cook was then hit by a pitch and May and Cook each scored on Ryan Naas’ two-base hit for a 3-0 lead.

The Knights erupted for seven runs in the third inning. EPG hurler Brennan Workman allowed singles to May, Cook and Naas to open the frame. May scored on the Naas base hit, and then Cook and Naas scored on Bryce Nordstrom’s double.

Noah Nordstrom was hit by a pitch and Bryce Nordstrom scored on a groundout by Hayden Carls. Another run scored when Michael Morse reached on a fielder’s choice. Allen walked and May followed with a triple for a 10-0 advantage.

Noah Nordstrom had a run-scoring double and Andrew Perry drove in a run with a single in the fourth. Two runs scored in the fifth when Carls reached on an error. The Knights’ final tally came on a Perry sacrifice fly.

May had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs while Naas had a double, single and three RBIs for the Knights. Bryce Nordstrom had two doubles and two RBIs and Carls had a hit and three runs batted in. Noah Nordstrom delivered a two-base hit and RBI with Perry collecting a hit and two RBIs. Morse had a hit and RBI.

Yochum had EPG’s lone base hit. Workman took the loss after allowing 10 runs in three innings. Caleb Lavender threw the last two innings, striking out two.

Bunnies 4, Mustangs 3

COLFAX — Ridgeview left the tying run on second base when its Heart of Illinois Conference baseball game with Fisher ended Wednesday at RHS. The Bunnies hopped out of town with a 4-3 victory.

The Mustangs trailed 4-2 when they came to bat in the seventh. Conner Robbins doubled with one out to give Ridgeview a shot. Tucker Maupin walked with two outs to put two runners on.

Robbins had taken third on a passed ball with Maupin at bat, and then scored on a wild pitch with Jalen Duncan up. Duncan fouled out to end the game with Maupin on second.

The Mustangs took the lead early with a run in the second inning. Elijah Beitz singled in Sean Nunamaker, who had doubled, with two outs for the 1-0 lead.

Fisher came back in the top of the third on a three-run double with two outs. Three walks led to a run for the Bunnies in the fourth for a 4-1 advantage.

Ridgeview responded with a run in the fifth as Robbins scored on a wild pitch.

Nunamaker took the loss despite striking out 10 and allowing just four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Billy Tay got the final out on the bump for RHS.

The Mustangs (0-15) outhit Fisher 7-4 with Robbins collecting three safeties, including a double. Nunamaker also had a two-base hit while Beitz singled and drove in a run and Maupin and Justice Boyd each singled.

LeRoy 6, Lexington 1

LEXINGTON — A nine-hit attack went for naught as Lexington dropped a 6-1 decision to LeRoy in HOIC play at Keller Park on Wednesday.

The Minutemen collected nine safeties while the Panthers had six. But LeRoy was able to make noise with its hits, especially late.

An error in the first inning led to the Panthers’ first run. It stayed 1-0 until the sixth, when LeRoy plated two for a 3-0 advantage.

The Minutemen finally broke through for a run in the last of the sixth. This came after LHS collected a base hit in each of the first four innings and had a batter reach in each of the first five frames.

Lexington’s tally was actually the product of a two-out rally. Clayton Haase started it with a double after a pair of fly outs. Jared Leake followed with a single and Colby Lainhart singled to drive in Haase.

Carter Little also singled for the fourth straight Lexington base hit. A strikeout left the bases loaded.

LeRoy scored three runs in the seventh and Lexington left two runners on base in the bottom of the inning as the game ended.

Lainhart had two hits and drove in a run for Lexington. Trevor Keagle and Leake also had two hits apiece while Haase doubled and Josh Hardman and Little each singled.

Andrew Olson took the loss after giving up three runs on three hits and five walks in six innings. He struck out two. Tyler Grimsley yielded three runs on three hits in his one inning of relief.

Tuesday

Pontiac 16, EPG 2

Alex Trevino and George Smith combined to set down 10 El Paso-Gridley batters down on strikes as Pontiac posted a 16-2 victory in junior varsity play at The Ballpark at Williamson Field.

The Indians scored in each of the four innings they batted after spotting the Titans a two-run lead in the first.

Trevino and Smith each fanned five for PTHS (6-7).

Adam Weir delivered a triple, two singles and drove in a run for Pontiac. Aaron Adcock had two doubles, a single and two RBIs and Kaden Thomas contributed a double, single and three RBIs. Colin Gould had a pair of two-baggers with Smith collecting two hits and driving in a run. Jacob Bressner had a hit and two RBIs and Johnny Lenox and Trevino each had a hit and RBI.

Pontiac 9, Fieldcrest 6

In freshman baseball Tuesday, Pontiac withstood one bad inning in topping Fieldcrest 9-6 at Jaycee Park.

PTHS led 4-0 when the Knights pushed across five runs in the fifth to take a one-run lead. The Tribe responded with four runs in the last of the fifth and added a marker in the sixth.

Mitch Barlow had two hits and drove in a run and Jeffery Hamilton, Blake Kuerth and Ty Jensen each had two hits. Hunter Brownsey had a hit and two RBIs, Brayden Livingston doubled and drove in a run and Corey Gesell had a hit and RBI.

Brownsey got the win in relief of starter Legner. Legner fanned six.

Putnam County 12, WFC 7

WOODLAND — A grand slam from Christian Miller wasn’t enough for Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell as the Warriors lost a 12-7 Tri-County Conference decision to Putnam County at Woodland.

The blast highlighted a six-run fifth inning that made it a 9-7 game at the time. Miller finished with two hits and five runs batted in. Cody Dodge added two hits and Collin Hjerpe had a hit and drove in two runs.

Hjerpe took the loss on the bump for WFC (5-10).