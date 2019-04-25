PTHS tennis

Pontiac weathered the wind and Streator for an 8-1 victory in boys’ tennis Wednesday at the Williamson Field Courts.

The Indians won all six singles matches to secure the team win. PTHS also garnered two points in doubles play.

Griffin Brunner had the toughest singles battle as the Pontiac No. 1 needed a tiebreaker set to notch a 7-5, 4-6, 10-5 victory. Rocco Sartoris was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 2 and Clay Miller cruised at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.

Garrett Brunner won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4, Ethan Finnegan triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 and Kyle Kuerth claimed a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No. 6.

Griffin Brunner and Sartoris won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles and Miller and Garrett Brunner won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2. Kuerth and Clay Pfeiffer dropped a 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 decision at No. 3.

In junior varsity play, Adam Jacobs (8-1), Adam Verdun (9-8) and Ian Hopkins (8-5) were winners in singles play but Pontiac lost 6-3 overall.